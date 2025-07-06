$41.720.00
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 5, 05:41 PM • 18942 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 43122 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 124542 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 187090 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 102456 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 99925 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 119859 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 192251 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 197275 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 172101 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Russia deployed two Kalibr missile carriers to the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 471 views

Russia deployed two Kalibr cruise missile carriers to the Black Sea with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and one Kalibr carrier with a salvo of up to 4 missiles is in the Mediterranean Sea.

Russia deployed two Kalibr missile carriers to the Black Sea

Russia has deployed two Kalibr cruise missile carriers to the Black Sea, with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VMS ZSU), as conveyed by UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that as of 06:00 on 06.07.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. However, there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait: to the Black Sea – 7 vessels, 4 of which continued their movement towards the Bosphorus Strait; to the Sea of Azov – 4 vessels

- the report states.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasize that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by switching off automatic identification systems on vessels. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Recall

Spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk called a possible landing of Russian troops in Odesa a "suicidal mission." He explained that this is impossible due to the loss of Russia's amphibious capabilities and the anticipation of Ukrainian forces on the coast.

