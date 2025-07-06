Russia deployed two Kalibr missile carriers to the Black Sea

Russia has deployed two Kalibr cruise missile carriers to the Black Sea, with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VMS ZSU), as conveyed by UNN.

At the same time, it is noted that as of 06:00 on 06.07.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. However, there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait: to the Black Sea – 7 vessels, 4 of which continued their movement towards the Bosphorus Strait; to the Sea of Azov – 4 vessels - the report states.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasize that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by switching off automatic identification systems on vessels. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk called a possible landing of Russian troops in Odesa a "suicidal mission." He explained that this is impossible due to the loss of Russia's amphibious capabilities and the anticipation of Ukrainian forces on the coast.

