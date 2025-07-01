Russian shadow fleet tanker exploded in the Mediterranean Sea: DIU told what is happening with it now

A tanker from Russia's shadow fleet exploded in the Mediterranean Sea, and was towed by a tugboat to the Gulf of Laconia in Greece to assess its condition, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

On June 27, 2025, an explosion occurred in the engine room of the tanker "Vilamoura", which belongs to the Russian shadow fleet - reported the HUR.

Details

According to the HUR, the incident occurred during the vessel's transition from the Libyan port of Ez-Zuwitina, 150 kilometers northeast of Libya's territorial waters.

The tanker was flying the flag of the Marshall Islands and, as stated, was loaded with at least 1 million barrels of crude oil.

"Vilamoura" has been repeatedly used to transport oil products from the ports of the aggressor state Russia. For example, in April 2025, the tanker was at the Ust-Luga port terminal, in May it was recorded in the Novorossiysk area," the HUR said.

"As of July 1, 2025, the Maltese-flagged fire tug "Boka Summit" is towing the explosion-damaged tanker of Russia's shadow fleet to the Gulf of Laconia in Greece to assess the vessel's situation," the intelligence agency reported.

The owner of the tanker "Vilamoura", as stated, is the shipping company "TMS Tanker ltd.", registered in Marousi, Greece.

