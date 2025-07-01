Russian shadow fleet tanker exploded in the Mediterranean Sea: DIU told what is happening with it now

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
10:00 AM • 581 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 7381 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
06:15 AM • 51028 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 61475 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 39745 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 105327 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 160757 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 78748 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 77407 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 82366 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
NATO 2026 Summit to be held in Ankara - ErdoğanJuly 1, 12:36 AM • 29541 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and districtJuly 1, 02:04 AM • 36049 views
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolutionJuly 1, 03:06 AM • 57313 views
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit05:50 AM • 33666 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 23768 views
Publications
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations06:15 AM • 51049 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 202505:50 AM • 61496 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 92108 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 102426 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 160771 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Igor Klymenko
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Crimea
Greece
Advertisement
UNN Lite
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 23863 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 110224 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 112222 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 108471 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 118239 views
Actual
Tor missile system
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Shahed-136

Russian shadow fleet tanker exploded in the Mediterranean Sea: DIU told what is happening with it now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

The tanker "Vilamoura", which belongs to Russia's shadow fleet, exploded on June 27, 2025, in the engine room near Libya. The vessel, flying the flag of the Marshall Islands and loaded with a million barrels of oil, is being towed to a Greek bay.

Russian shadow fleet tanker exploded in the Mediterranean Sea: DIU told what is happening with it now

A tanker from Russia's shadow fleet exploded in the Mediterranean Sea, and was towed by a tugboat to the Gulf of Laconia in Greece to assess its condition, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

On June 27, 2025, an explosion occurred in the engine room of the tanker "Vilamoura", which belongs to the Russian shadow fleet

- reported the HUR.

Details

According to the HUR, the incident occurred during the vessel's transition from the Libyan port of Ez-Zuwitina, 150 kilometers northeast of Libya's territorial waters.

The tanker was flying the flag of the Marshall Islands and, as stated, was loaded with at least 1 million barrels of crude oil.

"Vilamoura" has been repeatedly used to transport oil products from the ports of the aggressor state Russia. For example, in April 2025, the tanker was at the Ust-Luga port terminal, in May it was recorded in the Novorossiysk area," the HUR said.

"As of July 1, 2025, the Maltese-flagged fire tug "Boka Summit" is towing the explosion-damaged tanker of Russia's shadow fleet to the Gulf of Laconia in Greece to assess the vessel's situation," the intelligence agency reported.

The owner of the tanker "Vilamoura", as stated, is the shipping company "TMS Tanker ltd.", registered in Marousi, Greece.

Russian oil tanker activity falls almost by half due to sanctions - Yermak27.06.25, 00:10 • 3309 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Mediterranean Sea
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Libya
Malta
Greece
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9