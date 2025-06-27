Russian oil tanker activity falls almost by half due to sanctions - Yermak

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, announced that as a result of the sanctions, the activity of tankers carrying Russian oil significantly decreased. He reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Yermak emphasized that Western sanctions are hitting the tanker fleet of the Russian Federation.

In June, according to the head of the OP, the activity of 343 Russian vessels that transported Russian oil bypassing restrictions almost halved.

"This is the result of coordinated sanctions by the EU, the USA, and Great Britain. Most of these vessels are already under sanctions. The ability to finance the war is decreasing because Russia is very dependent on this fleet and the sale of energy resources. We need to continue the pressure," Yermak emphasized.

Reminder

On June 26, European Union leaders did not reach an agreement on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Slovakia opposed it, which led to the postponement of discussions.