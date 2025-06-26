$41.790.08
Enemy ships are absent in the Black and Azov Seas - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

As of June 26, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea without cruise missiles.

Enemy ships are absent in the Black and Azov Seas - Navy

As of 06:00 on 06/26/2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea that are not carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 7 ships, 1 of which continued to move towards the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 7 ships, 4 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait

- the message says.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Reminder

Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk called a possible landing of a Russian landing party in Odesa a "suicidal mission." He explained that this is impossible due to the loss of the Russian Federation's amphibious capabilities and the expectations of Ukrainian forces on the coast.

EU to create maritime security center in the Black Sea to help Ukraine28.05.25, 14:23 • 2880 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Mediterranean Sea
Ukrainian Navy
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
