Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian Navy

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 32856 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 89457 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 66124 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 136063 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 80843 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 67700 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 172135 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 130180 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 60626 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 116656 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4.1m/s
62%
750mm
Popular news
War with universities in the USA: Columbia University warned about risk of losing accreditationJuly 1, 07:05 PM • 1731 views
Eight opposition parties in Georgia announced their refusal to participate in local elections: whyJuly 1, 07:06 PM • 4045 views
First Russian "Pantsir-S1" systems have already appeared in Pyongyang - HURJuly 1, 07:55 PM • 2743 views
Latvia will transfer 42 Patria armored personnel carriers to UkraineJuly 1, 08:19 PM • 1169 views
Singer Tonya Matviyenko said that she was beaten by a Bolt driver12:04 AM • 3857 views
Publications
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 53175 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 65419 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 82765 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 136071 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 172138 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mette Frederiksen
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Azerbaijan
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 16758 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 81503 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 84849 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 105997 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 133657 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 593 views

This morning, July 2, 2025, 3 enemy ships were detected in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr missiles with a salvo of up to 4 missiles. Russia continues to violate the International SOLAS Convention by switching off automatic identification systems.

Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian Navy

In the Mediterranean Sea this morning, July 02, 2025, Russian ships - carriers of Kalibr-type cruise missiles, which the aggressor country put on combat duty, were recorded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VMSU).

Details

Thus, as of 06:00 on Wednesday, there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles. A Russian ship has also been recorded in the Black Sea. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of ​​Azov.

In the Black Sea, 1 enemy ship, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers; no enemy ships in the Azov Sea; 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier, total salvo of up to 4 missiles

- the post says.

During the day, 3 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation to the Black Sea; 5 vessels to the Azov Sea, 3 of which moved from the Bosphorus Strait.

Russia continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems.

Recall

As of 06:00 on July 01, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. At the same time, it is noted that there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, which are not carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.

Russia is preparing new military operations on the territory of Europe - Zelenskyy22.06.25, 16:47 • 3969 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Mediterranean Sea
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Bosporus
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9