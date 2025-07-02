Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian Navy

In the Mediterranean Sea this morning, July 02, 2025, Russian ships - carriers of Kalibr-type cruise missiles, which the aggressor country put on combat duty, were recorded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VMSU).

Details

Thus, as of 06:00 on Wednesday, there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles. A Russian ship has also been recorded in the Black Sea. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of ​​Azov.

In the Black Sea, 1 enemy ship, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers; no enemy ships in the Azov Sea; 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier, total salvo of up to 4 missiles - the post says.

During the day, 3 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation to the Black Sea; 5 vessels to the Azov Sea, 3 of which moved from the Bosphorus Strait.

Russia continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems.

Recall

As of 06:00 on July 01, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. At the same time, it is noted that there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, which are not carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.

Russia is preparing new military operations on the territory of Europe - Zelenskyy