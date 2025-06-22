Russia is preparing new military operations on the territory of Europe - Zelenskyy

In his report, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated Ukraine's intentions to deliver targeted strikes in response to Russian aggression, discussed the deepening intellectual degradation of the Russian leadership, and Russia's preparation for new military operations in Europe.

This was reported on his Telegram page by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as transmitted by UNN.

Details

Many details regarding the situation in Russia, in the Russian defense complex. We see the main pain points of the aggressor state and will deliver appropriate strikes to protect our state and people, as well as to significantly reduce Russia's potential for aggression. We are recording the further intellectual regression of the Russian leadership and have evidence that they are preparing new military operations on European territory. - stated in the post.

The President added that "very tangible damages inflicted by sanctions on the Russian economic system" are being recorded, which, according to him, confirms the correctness of the course to force Russia to end the war through increased sanctions pressure. He noted that Ukraine is also preparing joint defense solutions, particularly with Britain and the European Union.

