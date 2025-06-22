Zelenskyy introduces new sanctions: Dmytruk and Onyshchenko on the list

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against individuals and legal entities doing business in the occupied territories. This was reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the head of state and Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

I have signed a decree on new sanctions of Ukraine – against those who cooperate with the occupier on our land. These are individuals and legal entities that conduct business in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, including Crimea, and also help justify aggression, consider it normal to earn money under occupation, and pay taxes to the occupier. - the text of the decree reads.

The sanctions list includes 13 individuals. In particular, ex-people's deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko. As well as the fugitive people's deputy Artem Dmytruk.

In addition, sanctions have been imposed against 8 legal entities.

Control over the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, enacted by this Decree, shall be entrusted to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

This Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against those involved in the development and supply of Russian drones