Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against those involved in the development and supply of Russian drones

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against individuals and legal entities involved in the development and production of UAVs in Russia. This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 415/2025, UNN reports.

To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of June 20, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)" - the decree reads.

Thus, the new sanctions package concerns individuals involved in the development and production of "Geran," "Orlan-10," "SuperCam," etc., FPV systems, and individuals acting as suppliers for "Alabuga Machinery" LLC in the Russian Federation.

It also refers to sanctions against those individuals who import and supply components to the sanctioned JSC "Kronshtadt" for the production of the "Banderol" device, who are involved in schemes to circumvent sanctions for the import of dual-use goods.

According to the decree, sanctions were imposed on 55 Russian legal entities, including:

Joint Stock Company "Aeroelectromash";

Joint Stock Company "Airburg";

Limited Liability Company "Aeromax-Avia (South)";

Limited Liability Company "Experimental Design Bureau "Sokol";

Limited Liability Company "Experimental Design Bureau "Kulon";

Limited Liability Company "Mapper".

Sanctions were also imposed against several Chinese companies:

Align Trading Co., Limited;

Shenzhen Fulin Te Trading Co;

Shandong Xinyilu International Trade Co;

Mei Xin Electronic (HK) Co;

Hadsund International Technology Limited;

Hytera Communications Limited.

In addition, sanctions were imposed against the Belarusian enterprise "Plant of Precision Electromechanics."

According to the decree, sanctions were also imposed on 56 individuals (citizens of the Russian Federation).

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children