Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against those involved in the development and supply of Russian drones

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:29 PM • 5630 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:17 PM • 12171 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
11:31 AM • 12984 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 44788 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 60625 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
07:30 AM • 56846 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 41390 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 36580 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 45903 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 99169 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
50%
750mm
Popular news
A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the caseJune 20, 02:48 AM • 41736 views
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against UkraineJune 20, 06:30 AM • 35141 views
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed Forces08:11 AM • 33295 views
Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of Energy08:27 AM • 28582 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 30779 views
Publications
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)12:29 PM • 5644 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year12:17 PM • 12179 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at home11:55 AM • 10962 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives10:11 AM • 23190 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 31659 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Herman Galushchenko
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Donetsk Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been published11:44 AM • 7524 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dress10:45 AM • 13421 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 62254 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 84001 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 203949 views
Actual
The New York Times
Shahed-136
Orlan-10
The Economist
TikTok

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against those involved in the development and supply of Russian drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against 55 Russian legal entities and 56 individuals from the Russian Federation, as well as several companies from China and an enterprise from Belarus. The restrictions concern the development, production, and supply of components for UAVs.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against those involved in the development and supply of Russian drones

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against individuals and legal entities involved in the development and production of UAVs in Russia. This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 415/2025, UNN reports.

To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of June 20, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)"

- the decree reads.

Thus, the new sanctions package concerns individuals involved in the development and production of "Geran," "Orlan-10," "SuperCam," etc., FPV systems, and individuals acting as suppliers for "Alabuga Machinery" LLC in the Russian Federation.

It also refers to sanctions against those individuals who import and supply components to the sanctioned JSC "Kronshtadt" for the production of the "Banderol" device, who are involved in schemes to circumvent sanctions for the import of dual-use goods.

According to the decree, sanctions were imposed on 55 Russian legal entities, including:

  • Joint Stock Company "Aeroelectromash";
    • Joint Stock Company "Airburg";
      • Limited Liability Company "Aeromax-Avia (South)";
        • Limited Liability Company "Experimental Design Bureau "Sokol";
          • Limited Liability Company "Experimental Design Bureau "Kulon";
            • Limited Liability Company "Mapper".

              Sanctions were also imposed against several Chinese companies:

              • Align Trading Co., Limited;
                • Shenzhen Fulin Te Trading Co;
                  • Shandong Xinyilu International Trade Co;
                    • Mei Xin Electronic (HK) Co;
                      • Hadsund International Technology Limited;
                        • Hytera Communications Limited.

                          In addition, sanctions were imposed against the Belarusian enterprise "Plant of Precision Electromechanics."

                          According to the decree, sanctions were also imposed on 56 individuals (citizens of the Russian Federation).

                          Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children10.06.25, 19:42 • 64736 views

                          Anna Murashko

                          Anna Murashko

                          PoliticsNews of the World
                          Orlan-10
                          Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                          Ukraine
                          Tesla
                          $
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          .
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          S&P 500
                          $
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          ,
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          Brent Oil
                          $
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          .
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          Gold
                          $
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          ,
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          Gas TTF
                          $
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          .
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9