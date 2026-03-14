Russia attacked railways in two regions and injured a train driver and his assistant

Russia launched another attack on the railway in two regions, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russia attacked Ukrainian regions with drones and missiles. The capital and Kyiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kharkiv region, and other regions were hit. Unfortunately, there are casualties. Sincere condolences to the families of those killed in the Kyiv region," the Deputy Prime Minister said on social media.

Tonight, the enemy also attacked the railway - Kuleba said.

Kharkiv region

"In the Kharkiv region, the Russian army hit a suburban train with a drone. Passengers were not injured. The driver and assistant driver received shrapnel wounds - medics provided them with the necessary assistance on the spot. The locomotive, which was used due to the lack of voltage in the contact network, was damaged," Kuleba noted.

Dnipropetrovsk region

"The night before, in the Kryvyi Rih district, Russia also hit the station area with a drone. The locomotive was damaged. The locomotive crew was evacuated in advance - no casualties," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

"Despite the strikes, passenger evacuations due to the threat of shelling and infrastructure damage, Ukrzaliznytsia trains continue to run," Kuleba emphasized.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, due to active enemy shelling, a number of trains will not run between Kharkiv and Poltava regions today. Operational changes are possible in the Sumy region.

Russian drone strikes near train in Kharkiv region, four injured