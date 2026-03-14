Russian drone strikes near train in Kharkiv region, four injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck near an electric train with a drone, injuring four people, the State Emergency Service in the region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

As a result of the UAV strike between the villages of Vodyane and Oleksiivka in the Bohodukhiv district, a hit was recorded on the ground near the railway track, next to a suburban electric train. According to preliminary data, 4 people were injured - reported the State Emergency Service.

As noted by the State Emergency Service, as a result of the explosion, the train's cladding, the locomotive's cabin, and the glazing of two suburban electric train cars were damaged.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, due to active enemy shelling, a number of trains will not run today between Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

Addition

According to data from the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov, over the past day, 18 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of the shelling, one person died; 11 people were injured, including two children.