Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus
Kyiv • UNN
The Israeli Air Force struck the territory of Hussein al-Sharaa's palace in Damascus. The government stated that this is a signal to the Syrian regime regarding the prevention of threats to the Druze minority.
The Israeli Air Force has struck the territory of the Syrian presidential palace. This was reported by the Telegram channel of the Israel Defense Forces, UNN informs.
Details
"Recently, IDF fighter jets struck the territory of Hussein al-Sharaa's palace in Damascus," the statement said.
Meanwhile, The Times of Israel published a joint statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz regarding the strike.
"This is a clear signal to the Syrian regime. We will not allow the transfer of forces south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community," the statement said.
Recall
In March, the Israel Defense Forces struck a terrorist command center in Damascus. The IDF noted that the command center was used to plan and manage the terrorist activities of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad against the State of Israel.
