A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 15700 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 47921 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 35093 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 61496 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 39142 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 34586 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 31837 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34903 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44347 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 69415 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

Russia refused to extradite Assad in exchange for maintaining a military presence in Syria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1908 views

The interim president of Syria said that Damascus had asked Moscow to extradite Assad in exchange for maintaining a military presence, but was refused.

Russia refused to extradite Assad in exchange for maintaining a military presence in Syria

The interim president of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, said that russia rejected the request of the Syrian authorities to extradite former president Bashar al-Assad. He said this in an interview with The New York Times, ipse UNN.

Details

According to al-Sharaa, Assad fled to russia in early December. In January, the Syrian authorities appealed to the Kremlin with a request to hand him over in exchange for maintaining the Russian military presence in the country.

"However, Russian officials rejected our request," he said.

This is the first public comment by the Syrian authorities regarding Moscow's reaction to such a request. The NYT notes that Damascus is still open to negotiations with the Kremlin.

russia is a permanent member of the Security Council. Syria's weapons are completely Russian. There are many food and energy agreements that Syria has relied on for many years. We must take Syrian interests into account

- added al-Sharaa.

He stressed that his country may again need Moscow's support.

"Until now, we have not had offers from other countries to replace Syrian weapons," the interim president explained.

Al-Sharaa added that Damascus is negotiating new agreements with Turkey and russia.

Turkey has a military presence in Syria, and russia also has a military presence. We have cancelled previous agreements between Syria and other countries and are in the process of developing new agreements

- he informed.

He also does not exclude the purchase of new weapons from Russia or other countries. At the same time, he emphasized that any new military agreement should guarantee "Syria's independence, the stability of its security and that the presence of no country poses a threat or danger to other countries through Syrian territory."

Let us remind

Syrian rebels, who have made significant progress in the offensive, announced on December 8, 2024 the capture of the capital Damascus and announced the fall of ruler Bashar al-Assad. Assad himself fled to Russia.

In January 2025, the Syrian government appealed to russia with a demand for the extradition of Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Moscow in December. Damascus is also demanding compensation for supporting the Assad regime and participating in the reconstruction of the country.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Bashar al-Assad
Syria
Turkey
