Trump proposes trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Putin
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump is set to hold talks with the leaders of Russia and China on denuclearization and defense cuts.
U.S. President Donald Trump Trump said he would seek talks with China and Russia on defense spending cuts and denuclearization, reports UNN citing Reuters.
He suggested that he could start with separate discussions with Xi Jinping of China and vladimir putin of Russia, and then hold a possible trilateral meeting.
He stated that there was no reason to build nuclear weapons.
“Exclusion was a mistake": Trump spoke in favor of Russia's return to the G713.02.2025, 22:14 • 85072 views