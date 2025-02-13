ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“Exclusion was a mistake": Trump spoke in favor of Russia's return to the G7

“Exclusion was a mistake": Trump spoke in favor of Russia's return to the G7

US President Donald Trump has said he would like Russia to return to the G7, calling its exclusion a mistake. According to him, Putin would be happy to return to the negotiating table.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would like Russia to return to the G7, saying Moscow's exclusion was a mistake, UNN reports citing Reuters.

The media outlet notes that Russia was a member of the G7 club of industrial democracies, then known as the G8, until Moscow was expelled after annexing the Crimea region of Ukraine in 2014.

"I'd like them back. I think it was a mistake to kick them out. Look, this is not a matter of liking or disliking Russia. This is the G8," Trump said at the White House as he announced new retaliatory U.S. duties.

"I said: "What are you doing? You guys, all you're talking about is Russia, and they should have a seat at the table.' I think Putin would be happy to come back.

Canada, which holds the G7 presidency this year, did not react to Trump's comments.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Contact us about advertising