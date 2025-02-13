“Exclusion was a mistake": Trump spoke in favor of Russia's return to the G7
US President Donald Trump has said he would like Russia to return to the G7, calling its exclusion a mistake. According to him, Putin would be happy to return to the negotiating table.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would like Russia to return to the G7, saying Moscow's exclusion was a mistake, UNN reports citing Reuters.
The media outlet notes that Russia was a member of the G7 club of industrial democracies, then known as the G8, until Moscow was expelled after annexing the Crimea region of Ukraine in 2014.
"I'd like them back. I think it was a mistake to kick them out. Look, this is not a matter of liking or disliking Russia. This is the G8," Trump said at the White House as he announced new retaliatory U.S. duties.
"I said: "What are you doing? You guys, all you're talking about is Russia, and they should have a seat at the table.' I think Putin would be happy to come back.
Canada, which holds the G7 presidency this year, did not react to Trump's comments.
