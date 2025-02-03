Trump and Putin may meet in Saudi Arabia or UAE - Reuters

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Trump and Putin may meet in Saudi Arabia or UAE - Reuters

Trump and Putin may meet in Saudi Arabia or UAE - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russia is considering Saudi Arabia and the UAE as possible locations for a summit between Trump and Putin. Both countries are not members of the International Criminal Court.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are being considered by Russia as possible venues for a summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, citing two Russian sources informed of the talks, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Russian officials have repeatedly denied any direct contacts with the United States regarding the preparation of a phone call between Trump and Putin that would precede a possible meeting later this year.

However, high-ranking Russian officials have visited both Saudi Arabia and the UAE in recent weeks, according to Russian sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

One source said that there is still some opposition to the idea in Russia, as some diplomats and intelligence officials point to the close military and security ties that both the Kingdom and the UAE have with the United States.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE did not respond to requests for comment. the Kremlin declined to comment. But both trump and Putin have established friendly relations with the rulers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the newspaper said.

Trump said on Sunday that his administration "has scheduled meetings and talks with various parties, including Ukraine and Russia." When asked about these remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that contacts were "obviously planned.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was the first foreign head of state to call Trump after taking office.

Both Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan remained neutral throughout the war in Ukraine, refraining from joining the West in criticizing and sanctioning Russia, the publication notes.

Both leaders also reportedly maintained regular contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Neither country is a member of the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant for Rutin, preventing him from visiting a number of countries, including Brazil and South Africa.

"At the current stage, Russian sources have ruled out Turkey, a NATO member that hosted the failed peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in March 2022, as a possible venue," the newspaper writes.

Russian analyst Fyodor Lukyanov, an influential research director at the Valdai Discussion Club, whose members regularly meet with Putin, said Trump and Putin have little choice.

"Almost the entire West is involved on the side of Ukraine. That's why all the traditional venues where things like Helsinki, Geneva and Vienna used to take place are not suitable," he was quoted as saying by the Russian media.

Lukyanov noted that although Saudi Arabia and the UAE play a very important role, both countries are very close allies of the United States, which raises some questions for the Russian side.

"However, as a place for negotiations, it is probably quite possible," he added.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPoliticsNews of the World
mohammed-bin-salmanMohammed bin Salman
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
turkeyTurkey
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

