Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

Belgium plans to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine ahead of schedule. In addition, the country is considering sending peacekeepers as part of the so-called Coalition of the Willing. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Belgium, Theo Francken, before the start of the EU Council on Defense and Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

Belgium will be future-oriented when we talk about the Coalition of the Willing. And there is also a very good moment in this. We will be and will remain in the Coalition on F-16. And we will try to deliver the F-16s even earlier than the set date. So that's also good news, I think - Francken noted.

According to him, there is already a working group at the level of defense ministers and chiefs of staff, which is coordinated by Great Britain and France. It is developing a detailed action plan for the Coalition of the Willing, which should start operating promptly after the ceasefire.

As soon as the ceasefire ends, we will be able to act immediately with the coalition of the willing on European soil on Ukrainian soil. Therefore, I think it is very important that we continue to support Ukraine and that Ukraine knows that it can count on Europe. - the minister noted.

Estonia prepares for war with Russia, which NATO hopes to deter - Euractiv