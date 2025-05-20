Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

$41.580.08
Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 2920 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 23314 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
07:47 AM • 30722 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 126746 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 86289 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 150804 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 108783 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264146 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 129788 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 355439 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Popular news

Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff

May 20, 05:24 AM • 14113 views

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

May 20, 05:39 AM • 38091 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 54313 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

06:47 AM • 33794 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 63888 views
Publications

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 23314 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 126746 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 120290 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 145805 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264146 views
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 64730 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 65261 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 63099 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 147598 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 150518 views
Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

Belgium plans to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine ahead of schedule. The possibility of sending peacekeepers within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing after the ceasefire is also being considered.

Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

Belgium plans to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine ahead of schedule. In addition, the country is considering sending peacekeepers as part of the so-called Coalition of the Willing. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Belgium, Theo Francken, before the start of the EU Council on Defense and Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

Belgium will be future-oriented when we talk about the Coalition of the Willing. And there is also a very good moment in this. We will be and will remain in the Coalition on F-16. And we will try to deliver the F-16s even earlier than the set date. So that's also good news, I think - Francken noted.

According to him, there is already a working group at the level of defense ministers and chiefs of staff, which is coordinated by Great Britain and France. It is developing a detailed action plan for the Coalition of the Willing, which should start operating promptly after the ceasefire.

As soon as the ceasefire ends, we will be able to act immediately with the coalition of the willing on European soil on Ukrainian soil. Therefore, I think it is very important that we continue to support Ukraine and that Ukraine knows that it can count on Europe.

- the minister noted.

Estonia prepares for war with Russia, which NATO hopes to deter - Euractiv17.05.25, 14:00 • 4698 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
