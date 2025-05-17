Estonia prepares for war with Russia, which NATO hopes to deter - Euractiv

$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time
12:09 PM • 80 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

11:46 AM • 900 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 17946 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way The presidential elections in Poland, scheduled for May 10, will have a significant impact on relations between Kyiv and Warsaw, and not in the most positive way. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Oleh Sahakyan in a commentary to Glavred. "The elections will definitely affect the Ukrainian-Polish relations, and not in the most positive way. The current election campaign in Poland is built on the opposition between the two main candidates - Andrzej Duda, who represents the ruling camp, and the opposition candidate, Mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski," he said. According to him, each of the candidates will try to mobilize their electorate, and the topic of historical memory and attitude towards the common past will become one of the tools. "Therefore, the topic of Volyn, Bandera, the attitude to the UPA and the general historical context will be actualized," the political scientist believes. Sahakyan added that any of the candidates will be forced to make statements that are not entirely pleasant for Ukraine. "There will be a game to mobilize the electorate, so expect a variety of statements. These statements, regardless of who wins, will set the tone for the coming period," he concluded. As Glavred reported, the first round of presidential elections in Poland is scheduled for May 10, 2020, and the second round will be held on May 24.

May 16, 03:59 PM • 226438 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

May 16, 03:31 PM • 194316 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 107603 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 115566 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 96367 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121171 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 83923 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1.9m/s
86%
743mm
Popular news

Zelenskyy has no "trump cards": Trump hopes that a peace agreement will be concluded after his meeting with Putin

May 17, 02:23 AM • 4880 views

Nissan plans to close factories in Japan, Mexico, India, Argentina and South Africa

May 17, 03:24 AM • 11266 views

Due to the reduction in aid from the United States, food for millions of people is rotting in warehouses

May 17, 05:49 AM • 7060 views

US completely loses perfect credit rating for first time in over a century

06:48 AM • 9560 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: Bloomberg revealed maximalist Russian demands

07:00 AM • 8512 views
Publications

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.

May 16, 03:59 PM • 226438 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 194316 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 335200 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 324333 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 385423 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andrii Sybiha

Emmanuel Macron

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Turkey

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

12:09 PM • 80 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

09:29 AM • 2240 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 41866 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 54069 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

May 16, 02:52 PM • 59599 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

YouTube

The Guardian

Elections

Estonia prepares for war with Russia, which NATO hopes to deter - Euractiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1186 views

Estonia is hosting the largest military exercises Hedgehog 25, involving 16,000 soldiers from 10 NATO countries. Tallinn is building 600 bunkers and a military base on the border with Russia.

Estonia prepares for war with Russia, which NATO hopes to deter - Euractiv
```html <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="uk"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>mil.ee</title> <style> body { font-family: Arial, sans-serif; margin: 20px; } h1 { color: navy; } p { line-height: 1.6; } .important { font-weight: bold; color: darkgreen; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Інформація з mil.ee</h1> <p>Це приклад веб-сторінки, що імітує вміст з домену <span class="important">mil.ee</span>. Вона може містити новини, статті або офіційні заяви, пов'язані з військовою тематикою Естонії.</p> <p>Тут може бути розміщена інформація про:</p> <ul> <li>Оборонну політику Естонії</li> <li>Міжнародне співробітництво у військовій сфері</li> <li>Навчання та підготовку військовослужбовців</li> <li>Технічне оснащення збройних сил</li> </ul> <p>Будь ласка, зверніть увагу, що це лише приклад. Для отримання актуальної та офіційної інформації, відвідайте офіційний веб-сайт <a href="https://www.mil.ee">mil.ee</a>.</p> <p class="important">Увага: Інформація на цьому сайті може бути конфіденційною.</p> </body> </html> ```

Estonia has hosted the country's largest military exercise, Hedgehog 25, in which about 16,000 Estonian soldiers and allied soldiers from 10 NATO countries are working out a three-week simulation scenario: Russian troops have launched an invasion across the border, triggering NATO's mutual defense provision and an existential struggle for the Baltic region, Euractiv reports, UNN writes.

Details

"In these exercises, we are actually practicing the new regional deterrence and defense plans [NATO] for the first time, including the rapid redeployment of [international] units to defend Estonia," said Peeter Kuimet, Director of International Cooperation at the Estonian Ministry of Defense.

NATO's updated strategy, which defines the allies' response to a potential attack, was agreed only last year.

Previous defense plans provided for a so-called "stretch" approach, according to which the Baltic forces delayed the Russian offensive, waiting for NATO reinforcements. Given the new assessments of Moscow's tactics regarding threats, "the plans now are to defend the territory from the first instance," Kuimet said, meaning that the Russians will not be allowed to advance even an inch.

Against the backdrop of the fact that previous exercises took place only a few weeks after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the current ones are the most "sobering" - based on several grim lessons learned from the past years.

Estonian officials say the war in Ukraine has demonstrated Russia's willingness to destroy what it cannot hold and the almost impossibility of reclaiming occupied lands without huge costs. "In Bucha, we saw how the Russians treat Ukrainians, their Slavic brothers. I don't want to think about how they will treat the Balts, whom they have always considered evil fascists," Kuimet said.

Tallinn is also more firmly adopting the concept of so-called "total defense" - extending readiness beyond military to civilian defense.

In parallel with military exercises, they also tested the updated emergency alert system in the country for the first time this week, with sirens roaring across the country. The new network of 120 sirens, installed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, covers about two-thirds of Estonia's population.

However, as the publication notes, well-established rehearsals on the ground are overshadowed by doubts about the future of America's long-standing commitment to European security, if the darkest hour comes. "NATO's ability to deter a potential attack and retaliate with a sufficient number of troops may still depend on American reinforcements," the publication writes.

American troops are noticeably absent from this year's exercises after participating in previous exercises. When asked about the missing "American factor," European defense officials are clearly refusing to speculate, the publication notes.

"With these exercises, we have shown that collectively European forces are very, very strong on their own and capable of carrying out a deterrent role against Russia," said Lieutenant Colonel Hugh Rykes, commander of the contingent of British troops stationed in Estonia.

"As for Estonia, in the foreseeable future, the defense of Europe without the participation of the United States is unthinkable," Kuimet admitted at the same time.

Meanwhile, as noted, all over Europe they hope that its growing willingness to invest more in defense will appease some of the frustration in Washington and interest the Americans.

NATO is developing a plan in response to Trump's demand for 5% of GDP for defense - Bloomberg14.05.25, 09:42 • 3747 views

Estonians are also digging in - literally. Over the next four years, Tallinn plans to spend half a billion euros on military infrastructure, including 600 reinforced concrete bunkers along the eastern border. Stocks of barbed wire, tank traps and mines are being deployed for rapid deployment.

By 2027, a new military base is also planned to be built in Narva, the country's eastern outpost on the border with Russia. Once it is ready, it will house a permanent contingent of several hundred soldiers.

Estonia's preparation is more than symbolism. The country's intelligence recently warned that Russia plans to form new military units near the border. Estonian intelligence officials warn that Moscow may focus on Northern Europe after the end of the war in Ukraine.

Estonian authorities insist that the deployment of a new base on the border is part of a long-standing strategy, not a reactive measure. "In this way, more training for the defense forces will take place in the areas where they will operate during the war," Kuimet said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
NATO
Europe
United States
Tallinn
Estonia
Ukraine
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$102,998.50
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,481.63