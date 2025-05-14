$41.540.01
Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 12251 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 52581 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 34632 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104134 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 81262 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 91726 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 86376 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180364 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73693 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180595 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

NATO is developing a plan in response to Trump's demand for 5% of GDP for defense - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

NATO negotiators are seeking to reach 5% of GDP for defense by 2032 to soften Trump's demands. Ministers will discuss this in Antalya amid efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

NATO is developing a plan in response to Trump's demand for 5% of GDP for defense - Bloomberg

NATO allies have begun to produce an agreement on a significant increase in defense spending in such a way that it could mitigate US President Donald Trump's demand to spend 5% of GDP on military needs, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Negotiators in the military alliance are making progress towards reaching 5% of GDP on defense and defense-related spending by 2032 ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in The Hague in June, according to diplomats familiar with the matter. NATO foreign ministers will discuss the initiative at a meeting in the Turkish resort city of Antalya on Wednesday and Thursday.

The meeting in the Mediterranean takes place against the backdrop of a diplomatic push, against the backdrop of the Trump administration's desire to end the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for more than three years. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to meet face-to-face with Vladimir Putin in Istanbul on Thursday. The Russian leader has given no indication that he will come.

An agreement on defense spending on the scale that Trump demands - none of the 32 NATO members, including the United States, has reached this threshold - would mark the largest increase in spending by Western allies since the end of the Cold War.

Since his first term, Trump has criticized allies for failing to meet the long-standing threshold of 2% of spending. Eight of the 32 allies did not reach 2% of spending, according to NATO's annual report in April.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is pushing allies to agree to a level of 3.5% of GDP over the next seven years, with an additional 1.5% allocated to a wider set of defense-related expenses, according to senior diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss closed-door negotiations.

Rutte, speaking to reporters in the US last month, said that the goal of the summit in The Hague, Trump's first summit since returning to the White House, will be to rebalance spending in the alliance, given the huge share of the US compared to European NATO allies and Canada.

Ministers in Antalya will discuss which costs will be included in the 1.5% component, including areas such as military mobility, dual-use goods and cybersecurity, diplomats said, adding that negotiations are in their early stages. It remains unclear whether this segment will include existing spending or require new commitments.

Rutte's proposal includes a regular and strict verification mechanism, as opposed to the looser goals that allies currently set.

Increasing spending to the order of magnitude under discussion would be a huge challenge, said one senior European diplomat, although many now believe the effort is necessary to send a strong signal to the Kremlin.

Some NATO members, including Italy and Spain, have recently announced that they have reached the 2% level. According to a person familiar with the matter, all of them are expected to reach the old criterion by the summit.

The new core target of 3.5% is based on ambitious new defense plans being developed by NATO. The Alliance has circulated detailed, strictly classified lists of weapons and other capabilities among member state governments, which will be discussed by defense chiefs in Brussels on Wednesday.

The lists, known as capability targets, have been widely endorsed by allies and are likely to be signed at a meeting of defense ministers in Brussels in early June, according to people familiar with the discussions. This will only leave the need for formal adoption at the summit in The Hague on June 24-25.

The summit is expected to be shorter than previous meetings and will focus on spending and industrial growth, culminating in a short declaration, according to European diplomats. One diplomat said the theme will be the alliance, not the future of Ukraine.

"Trump's skepticism about Ukraine's NATO membership has currently taken this option off the table - and the continuation of NATO's promise to allocate $40 billion to support the war-torn country, made last year, has also not been discussed," the publication writes.

Another Rutte initiative on the table includes a review of the alliance's efficiency and internal management, say people familiar with the discussions. An attempt to shake things up may appeal to the US president, one person said.

Spiegel learned about threats that Trump may not come to the NATO summit03.05.25, 14:11 • 4466 views

