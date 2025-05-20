$41.580.08
The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7714 views

The EU has approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, including 75 individuals and legal entities, as well as companies involved in the military-industrial complex, "shadow fleet" vessels, and even Surgutneftegas.

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

The 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia included 75 individuals and legal entities "responsible for actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine." This is stated in the Official Journal of the European Union, writes UNN.

The Council today approved the 17th package of economic and individual restrictive measures aimed at limiting Russia's access to key military technologies and reducing its energy revenues that fuel the war of aggression against Ukraine. The new sanctions are largely aimed at the "shadow fleet" of Russian oil tankers, their operators, as well as one of the leading Russian oil producers

- the statement said.

It is noted that today's 17th package is part of an even broader set of EU measures that also target Russia's hybrid activities, domestic human rights violations and the use of riot control equipment by Russian troops in Ukraine, under three other sanctions regimes.

This round of sanctions against Russia is the largest since the beginning of the war — along with new measures on hybrid threats, human rights and chemical weapons. In this 17th package, we have included Surgutneftegaz — one of the giants of the Russian oil and gas industry — as well as nearly 200 vessels from Russia's shadow fleet. While Putin pretends to be interested in peace, new sanctions are being prepared. The actions of Russia and those who support it will have serious consequences. The longer Russia continues its illegal and brutal war, the tougher our response will be.

- said High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Head of the Foreign Affairs Council Kaya Kallas.

Details

The sanctions list includes, in particular, Sergey Kogogin, General Director of PJSC KAMAZ, Mykola Rogalev, Rector of the National Research University "MEI", Olena Morozova, Director of the Khersones Tavriyskyi Museum, as well as managers and shareholders of military-industrial complex enterprises. The sanctions also targeted 28 judges, investigators and prosecutors whom Brussels considers responsible for "human rights violations" in Russia.

In addition, restrictions were imposed on Surgutneftegaz, the VSK insurance company, the largest gold producer Atlas Mining (formerly Petropavlovsk), drone manufacturers Airburg, Stratim, Microb, Finko and Aerofregat. The list also includes seven Chinese companies, two from the UAE, and one each from Belarus and Turkey.

The sanctions lists include the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces, the 27th Central Research Institute and the 33rd Central Research and Testing Institute of the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

According to the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, sanctions have also been imposed against 189 vessels belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet". The head of the agency, Margus Tsahkna, stressed that Brussels is already working on the 18th package of sanctions.

European leaders want to "turn screws" on Putin with sanctions after his no-show in Turkey, to be discussed at the summit with Zelenskyy - Politico16.05.25, 08:59 • 5732 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
