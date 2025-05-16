European leaders want to "tighten the screws" with sanctions on Putin after his no-show in Turkey, to be discussed at the summit with Zelenskyy - Politico

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia
May 16, 12:03 AM • 17443 views

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 15, 06:19 PM • 75863 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 137826 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 92357 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 127100 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 126391 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 171593 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 150589 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 340545 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 105145 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
92%
748mm
Popular news

"We need to work together for peace": Zelenskyy thanked the FIFA president for his support

May 15, 10:13 PM • 38467 views

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack drones

01:06 AM • 27230 views

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

01:45 AM • 25097 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

02:19 AM • 46476 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

03:59 AM • 61130 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 137723 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 155956 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 220777 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 286206 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 340489 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 43499 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 82206 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 111634 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 145572 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 93889 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

European leaders want to "tighten the screws" with sanctions on Putin after his no-show in Turkey, to be discussed at the summit with Zelenskyy - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

European supporters of Ukraine are preparing for increased sanctions against Vladimir Putin due to his refusal to participate in negotiations regarding Ukraine in Turkey.

European leaders want to "tighten the screws" with sanctions on Putin after his no-show in Turkey, to be discussed at the summit with Zelenskyy - Politico

European supporters of Ukraine are preparing to introduce additional sanctions against the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, after his failure to attend the long-awaited talks in Turkey between Kyiv and Moscow, Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are meeting in the Albanian capital on Friday to discuss how to stop the fighting in Ukraine.

The conversation at the summit of the European political community in Tirana, an informal meeting of continental leaders, will focus on a sharp increase in sanctions against Moscow

- four European officials told the publication.

Carney duties on Russian imports are under discussion, two European officials said. The EU has imposed significant sanctions on Moscow since the invasion in 2022, but has refrained from a full trade embargo against Russia. Previously, the introduction of EU duties was considered as an option to circumvent Hungary's opposition to sanctions.

EU is considering a way to circumvent Hungary's veto on sanctions against Russia - FT13.05.25, 10:00 • 2697 views

On Wednesday, EU ambassadors agreed on a 17th package of sanctions against Russia, which included targeting nearly 200 vessels of the so-called shadow fleet used to circumvent existing sanctions on oil and gas exports.

Direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow, the first shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022, began with confusion over who would attend and whether they would meet at all. Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for talks, but Putin refused to attend and instead sent a lower-level delegation, the publication notes.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dispelled any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence. "Listen, nothing will happen until Putin and I meet," he said aboard Air Force One.

Ahead of Thursday's talks, a senior British official warned that if they were not successful, the conversation would likely "revolve around sanctions and how we can bring countries together to initiate the tougher sanctions mentioned in Kyiv on Saturday." The leaders of France, Germany and Poland threatened on Saturday with a mass of sanctions if Russia refused a "full and unconditional ceasefire."

"President Putin is hiding," a Macron aide said before the Kremlin confirmed that the Russian leader would not travel to Turkey.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that Europeans and Americans need to "go further" and "strangle" the Russian economy to force Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

The EU is preparing "powerful and large-scale" sanctions against Russia in case of disruption of negotiations on a ceasefire - the head of the French Foreign Ministry12.05.25, 22:59 • 13204 views

"We must be prepared to impose devastating sanctions that could strangle the Russian economy once and for all," he told French TV channel BFMTV on Wednesday.

According to an EU official, the initiative to introduce new sanctions was inspired by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who proposed imposing 500 percent duties on Russian exports if Putin does not stop his attacks on Ukraine. "We would draw inspiration from the scale" of his proposal, the official said.

US Senate is preparing "devastating" sanctions against Russia in case of no negotiations01.05.25, 09:49 • 9603 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Air Force One
Keir Starmer
BFM TV
Lindsey Graham
Albania
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$64.55
Bitcoin
$103,899.60
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.35
Золото
$3,221.75
Ethereum
$2,594.75