European leaders want to "tighten the screws" with sanctions on Putin after his no-show in Turkey, to be discussed at the summit with Zelenskyy - Politico

European supporters of Ukraine are preparing to introduce additional sanctions against the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, after his failure to attend the long-awaited talks in Turkey between Kyiv and Moscow, Politico reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are meeting in the Albanian capital on Friday to discuss how to stop the fighting in Ukraine.

The conversation at the summit of the European political community in Tirana, an informal meeting of continental leaders, will focus on a sharp increase in sanctions against Moscow - four European officials told the publication.



Carney duties on Russian imports are under discussion, two European officials said. The EU has imposed significant sanctions on Moscow since the invasion in 2022, but has refrained from a full trade embargo against Russia. Previously, the introduction of EU duties was considered as an option to circumvent Hungary's opposition to sanctions.

EU is considering a way to circumvent Hungary's veto on sanctions against Russia - FT

On Wednesday, EU ambassadors agreed on a 17th package of sanctions against Russia, which included targeting nearly 200 vessels of the so-called shadow fleet used to circumvent existing sanctions on oil and gas exports.

Direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow, the first shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022, began with confusion over who would attend and whether they would meet at all. Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for talks, but Putin refused to attend and instead sent a lower-level delegation, the publication notes.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dispelled any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence. "Listen, nothing will happen until Putin and I meet," he said aboard Air Force One.

Ahead of Thursday's talks, a senior British official warned that if they were not successful, the conversation would likely "revolve around sanctions and how we can bring countries together to initiate the tougher sanctions mentioned in Kyiv on Saturday." The leaders of France, Germany and Poland threatened on Saturday with a mass of sanctions if Russia refused a "full and unconditional ceasefire."

"President Putin is hiding," a Macron aide said before the Kremlin confirmed that the Russian leader would not travel to Turkey.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that Europeans and Americans need to "go further" and "strangle" the Russian economy to force Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

The EU is preparing "powerful and large-scale" sanctions against Russia in case of disruption of negotiations on a ceasefire - the head of the French Foreign Ministry

"We must be prepared to impose devastating sanctions that could strangle the Russian economy once and for all," he told French TV channel BFMTV on Wednesday.

According to an EU official, the initiative to introduce new sanctions was inspired by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who proposed imposing 500 percent duties on Russian exports if Putin does not stop his attacks on Ukraine. "We would draw inspiration from the scale" of his proposal, the official said.

US Senate is preparing "devastating" sanctions against Russia in case of no negotiations