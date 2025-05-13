$41.540.01
EBRD ухудшил прогноз роста экономики Украины в 2025 году до 3,3%
07:44 AM

EBRD ухудшил прогноз роста экономики Украины в 2025 году до 3,3%

05:20 AM

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:00 AM

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM

"This is a blow to international trust in ARMA": expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
4.1m/s
60%
748mm
EU is considering a way to circumvent Hungary's veto on sanctions against Russia - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

The European Union is preparing to bypass Hungary's veto on the extension of sanctions against Russia. Capital controls and tariffs are being considered to maintain pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

EU is considering a way to circumvent Hungary's veto on sanctions against Russia - FT

Brussels is preparing to exert control over capital flows and duties against Russia in the event that Hungary blocks the extension of EU economic sanctions imposed against Moscow in response to its war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

The European Commission has informed bloc countries that a significant portion of the sanctions, including the freezing of €200 billion in Russian state assets, could be transferred to another legal basis to circumvent Budapest's veto, the Financial Times reported, citing five officials briefed on the ongoing discussions.

Such preparation, as indicated, comes against the backdrop of the EU's pledge to maintain economic pressure on Moscow amid diplomatic efforts aimed at forcing Russia to agree to a proposed ceasefire and direct peace talks with Ukraine.

But Hungary, whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban has repeatedly delayed EU sanctions against Russia, has threatened to veto the extension of economic restrictions that expire at the end of July unless all 27 member states agree to extend them for another six months. Restrictions also include import bans and price caps in sectors such as energy.

The bypass routes being considered would require only a majority of EU countries to extend the sanctions. Capital controls to prevent funds from flowing into Russia and trade measures such as tariffs are two options that have been mentioned by the European Commission in recent weeks, officials said.

Previous ideas included bilateral measures at the national level that would allow countries such as Belgium, where most of the Russian €200 billion is blocked, to ban the repatriation of Russian assets, the paper writes.

"We are all focused on Plan A," one official said. "But there are discussions about the legal basis for alternative options."

Budapest did not raise serious objections to a new package of sanctions against Moscow, which was discussed at a meeting of all 27 ambassadors on Monday, according to three diplomats briefed on the discussions. The 17th package of measures, targeting companies in China and other countries that help Moscow evade sanctions, is expected to be signed on Wednesday and formally implemented early next week, the paper indicates.

New EU sanctions against Russia could be agreed as early as May 14, Hungary seems to have managed to remove something - media
12.05.25, 12:59

In January, the EU introduced duties on Russian and Belarusian fertilizers, which, according to two officials, is an example of how current sanctions on other Russian imports could be converted into trade measures.

The European Commission has pledged to submit legislative proposals next month that would allow it to ban new Russian gas and spot contracts this year and phase them out completely by 2027. It insisted that these would not be sanctions, but declined to provide more details to member states.

It also said it would propose a tariff on enriched uranium as part of efforts to reduce the EU's dependence on Russian fuel.

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"
06.05.25, 17:11

Some EU diplomats are concerned that a ban on Russian gas without sanctions would lead to companies being drawn into lengthy legal battles and have demanded assurances from the European Commission that any new measures would be legally sound, the paper writes.

During a meeting last week, the European Commission said it was surprised by the "lack of trust" from member states and that, according to a person present, "the best people" are working on the rules.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
