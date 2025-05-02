$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 44351 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 114105 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 104414 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 115270 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 119704 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 297961 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 157062 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 171470 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226494 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 255791 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Donald Trump believes that the United States made the largest contribution to the victory in World War II. He announced that he is renaming May 8 and November 11 in the United States as Victory Days.

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

The United States of America won both the First and Second World Wars. This was stated on the social network Truth Social by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, many of the US's allies and friends celebrate May 8 as Victory Day.

But we did more than any other country, for sure, to win World War II. I am renaming May 8 to Victory in World War II Day, and November 11 to Victory in World War I Day.

- Trump wrote.

He is convinced that the US won both wars, and "no one could match us in strength, courage or military prowess, but we never celebrate anything."

"This is because we no longer have leaders who know how to do it! We will start celebrating our victories again!" - the US President concluded.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that he would like to become the new Pope. At the same time, he noted that he has no specific wishes regarding the candidacy of the new Pontiff.

Earlier, Trump said that he would like an American to become the new Pope.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
