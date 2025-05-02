Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

The United States of America won both the First and Second World Wars. This was stated on the social network Truth Social by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, many of the US's allies and friends celebrate May 8 as Victory Day.

But we did more than any other country, for sure, to win World War II. I am renaming May 8 to Victory in World War II Day, and November 11 to Victory in World War I Day. - Trump wrote.

He is convinced that the US won both wars, and "no one could match us in strength, courage or military prowess, but we never celebrate anything."

"This is because we no longer have leaders who know how to do it! We will start celebrating our victories again!" - the US President concluded.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that he would like to become the new Pope. At the same time, he noted that he has no specific wishes regarding the candidacy of the new Pontiff.

Earlier, Trump said that he would like an American to become the new Pope.

