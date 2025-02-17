Film with Oleksandr Rudynsky wins BAFTA: actor dedicates award to his fallen friend

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 4489 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 48382 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 72705 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105673 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75041 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117350 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101055 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113061 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153287 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110033 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 87274 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 54362 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 82941 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 42173 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105673 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117350 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153287 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143957 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176298 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 42173 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 82941 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134228 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136134 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164391 views
Film with Oleksandr Rudynsky wins BAFTA: actor dedicates award to his fallen friend

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25520 views

The film Rock, Scissors, Paper starring Oleksandr Rudynskyi won the Best British Short Film nomination. The actor dedicated the BAFTA award to his friend Yevhen Svitlychnyi, who died at the front.

The film "Rock, Scissors, Paper" directed by Franz Böhm, in which Ukrainian actor Oleksandr Rudynsky played the main role, won the nomination for Best British Short Film. The actor dedicated the award to his deceased friend who defended Ukraine, UNN writes with reference to the actor's Instagram.

Details 

At the ceremony, the 28-year-old actor gave an emotional speech, dedicating the award to his friend Yevhen Svitlychnyi, who died at the front defending Ukraine. He posted a video of his speech on his Instagram page.

I dedicate this award to my friend Zhenya Svitlychnyi, who died in the war 5 days before the start of filming, and to all those who defend and make my country independent. Thank you very much BAFTA. Glory to Ukraine,

- said the actor.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that in an interview with Serhiy Lykhovyda,  Oleksandr Rudynsky shared his impressions of working on the Hollywood thriller series The Agency, directed by Joe Wright and Neil Berger. He spoke about the process of creating the film and answered the question whether there were any Russian actors on the set.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCulture
ukraineUkraine

