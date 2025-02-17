Film with Oleksandr Rudynsky wins BAFTA: actor dedicates award to his fallen friend

The film "Rock, Scissors, Paper" directed by Franz Böhm, in which Ukrainian actor Oleksandr Rudynsky played the main role, won the nomination for Best British Short Film. The actor dedicated the award to his deceased friend who defended Ukraine, UNN writes with reference to the actor's Instagram.

At the ceremony, the 28-year-old actor gave an emotional speech, dedicating the award to his friend Yevhen Svitlychnyi, who died at the front defending Ukraine. He posted a video of his speech on his Instagram page.

I dedicate this award to my friend Zhenya Svitlychnyi, who died in the war 5 days before the start of filming, and to all those who defend and make my country independent. Thank you very much BAFTA. Glory to Ukraine, - said the actor.

