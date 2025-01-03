Almost 83 thousand Ukrainian citizens have been granted temporary protection in Austria

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Austria to Ukraine Arad Benkö. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that during the meeting, the parties discussed joint steps to strengthen ties between the countries and consolidate efforts around key tasks - supporting national unity and interaction with Ukrainian communities abroad.

Chernyshov thanked Austria for its active position in supporting Ukraine, as well as for helping Ukrainians who were forced to leave due to the full-scale invasion.

Almost 83 thousand of our citizens have been granted temporary protection in Austria, - the minister said.

He also noted that the activities of the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine are aimed at making every Ukrainian feel connected to their country. Therefore, the Ministry, together with its partners, is working on programs to ensure that our citizens remain part of Ukrainian society.

Chernyshov said that he is planning a working trip to Austria in the near future to personally discuss specific needs with Ukrainians and present a roadmap of our initiatives.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico threatens to cut aid to Ukrainian refugees due to the suspension of gas transit from Russia