Almost 83 thousand Ukrainian citizens have been granted temporary protection in Austria

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 62765 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151327 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129490 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136959 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135321 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173462 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111065 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165871 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104531 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113982 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133004 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132043 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 51074 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101794 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104012 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151327 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173462 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165871 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193548 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182702 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132043 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133004 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143594 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135166 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152301 views
Almost 83 thousand Ukrainian citizens have been granted temporary protection in Austria

Almost 83 thousand Ukrainian citizens have been granted temporary protection in Austria

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33374 views

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov met with the Austrian Ambassador to Ukraine to discuss support for Ukrainian communities abroad. A working trip to Austria is planned to discuss the needs of Ukrainians and present new initiatives.

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Austria to Ukraine Arad Benkö. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that during the meeting, the parties discussed joint steps to strengthen ties between the countries and consolidate efforts around key tasks - supporting national unity and interaction with Ukrainian communities abroad.

Chernyshov thanked Austria for its active position in supporting Ukraine, as well as for helping Ukrainians who were forced to leave due to the full-scale invasion.

Almost 83 thousand of our citizens have been granted temporary protection in Austria,

- the minister said.

He also noted that the activities of the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine are aimed at making every Ukrainian feel connected to their country. Therefore, the Ministry, together with its partners, is working on programs to ensure that our citizens remain part of Ukrainian society.

Chernyshov said that he is planning a working trip to Austria in the near future to personally discuss specific needs with Ukrainians and present a roadmap of our initiatives.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico threatens to cut aid to Ukrainian refugees due to the suspension of gas transit from Russia03.01.25, 09:49 • 63520 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
austriaAustria
ukraineUkraine

