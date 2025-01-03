Slovak Prime Minister Fico threatens to cut aid to Ukrainian refugees due to the suspension of gas transit from Russia

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 76878 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155870 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131870 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139184 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136914 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176389 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111669 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168125 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104642 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114006 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Slovak Prime Minister Fico threatens to cut aid to Ukrainian refugees due to the suspension of gas transit from Russia

Slovak Prime Minister Fico threatens to cut aid to Ukrainian refugees due to the suspension of gas transit from Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63521 views

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico announced a possible cessation of electricity supplies to Ukraine and a reduction in aid to refugees. The reason was Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas transit, which resulted in losses of 500 million euros.

Slovakia's ruling coalition will discuss measures to respond to Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas transit, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on January 2, UNN reports, citing Radio Liberty and the BBC.

Details

According to Fico, his Smer party will consider cutting off electricity supplies to Ukraine and reducing aid to Ukrainian refugees.

"We are ready to negotiate and agree in the coalition on the termination of electricity supplies and on a significant reduction in support for Ukrainian citizens in Slovakia," Fico said.

According to the BBC, Fico threatened to cut financial aid to more than 130,000 Ukrainian refugees. The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) estimated last month that there are 130,530 Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia out of 6,813,900 worldwide.

Also, the country's authorities will reportedly demand the resumption of gas transit or compensation for the losses that, according to the Prime Minister, Slovakia has suffered due to the cessation of Russian gas supplies. Fico estimated such losses at almost 500 million euros.

"The only alternative for a sovereign Slovakia is to resume transit or demand compensation mechanisms that compensate for the loss of public finances," Fico said.

Slovakia's prime minister calls the gas supply cutoff "sabotage," the newspaper writes.

According to him, there is no risk that Slovakia will suffer from a gas shortage, as it has already reached alternative arrangements.

But Fico says the country will lose its own transit revenues and pay additional transit fees for non-Russian gas supplies.

Poland has offered to support Ukraine if Slovakia stops exporting electricity, a supply that is crucial for Ukraine, whose power plants are regularly attacked by Russia.

Addendum

On January 1, Kyiv cut off a pipeline used to supply Russian gas to Central Europe.

The Polish government called Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas supplies "another victory" against Moscow, while the European Commission said the EU had prepared for the changes and most countries could cope.

Moldova, which is not a member of the EU, is already experiencing a deficit.

Russia can still send gas to Hungary, Turkey and Serbia via the Turkish Stream pipeline through the Black Sea.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the WorldOur people abroad

