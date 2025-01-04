Future decisions of the House of Representatives could play a crucial role in establishing peace in Ukraine: Zelenskiy congratulates Johnson on re-election

The decisions of the United States House of Representatives, whose speaker Mike Johnson was re-elected today, may play a decisive role in establishing real peace in Ukraine in the future. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State congratulated the 119th U.S. Congress on the beginning of the first legislative session. The President also expressed his congratulations to Republican Representative Johnson on his election as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The bicameral and bipartisan support of the U.S. Congress has allowed Ukraine to save thousands of lives and prevent many cities from falling into the hands of Russian occupiers - Zelensky said.

According to him, together "with all the friends of freedom in Congress, we have demonstrated that the courage of the Ukrainian people, combined with American leadership, can effectively deter Russian aggression.

Zelenskiy noted the importance for global stability that Congress remain "unshakable, and that both parties, together with all members who truly value freedom, unite in defense of human and democratic values.

The House's upcoming decisions could play a crucial role in establishing a genuine and lasting peace. The Ukrainian people are deeply grateful to the Congress and the American people it represents for their continued support, - the Ukrainian president said in a statement.

Zelensky also wished Johnson success "in his very important work.

Recall

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson was re-elected to the post on the second attempt. Two Republicans switched their votes in his favor, securing victory with the narrowest majority in 100 years