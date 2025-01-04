Future decisions of the House of Representatives could play a crucial role in establishing peace in Ukraine: Zelenskiy congratulates Johnson on re-election

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 67951 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153129 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130411 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137819 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135983 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174684 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111329 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166820 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104576 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113989 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134216 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133375 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 57495 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102800 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105008 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 153126 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 174682 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166818 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194441 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183567 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133347 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134190 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143937 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135495 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152597 views
Future decisions of the House of Representatives could play a crucial role in establishing peace in Ukraine: Zelenskiy congratulates Johnson on re-election

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48465 views

The President of Ukraine congratulated Mike Johnson on his re-election as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the House's future decisions for establishing lasting peace in Ukraine.

The decisions of the United States House of Representatives, whose speaker Mike Johnson was re-elected today, may play a decisive role in establishing real peace in Ukraine in the future. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State congratulated the 119th U.S. Congress on the beginning of the first legislative session. The President also expressed his congratulations to Republican Representative Johnson on his election as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The bicameral and bipartisan support of the U.S. Congress has allowed Ukraine to save thousands of lives and prevent many cities from falling into the hands of Russian occupiers

- Zelensky said.

According to him, together "with all the friends of freedom in Congress, we have demonstrated that the courage of the Ukrainian people, combined with American leadership, can effectively deter Russian aggression.

Zelenskiy noted the importance for global stability that Congress remain "unshakable, and that both parties, together with all members who truly value freedom, unite in defense of human and democratic values.

The House's upcoming decisions could play a crucial role in establishing a genuine and lasting peace. The Ukrainian people are deeply grateful to the Congress and the American people it represents for their continued support,

- the Ukrainian president said in a statement.

Zelensky also wished Johnson success "in his very important work.

Recall

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson was re-elected to the post on the second attempt. Two Republicans switched their votes in his favor, securing victory with the narrowest majority in 100 years

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising