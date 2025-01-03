ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152907 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130299 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137713 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135900 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174542 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111292 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166710 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104569 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113988 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Finnish court upholds detention of 'shadow fleet' tanker that damaged cables

Finnish court upholds detention of 'shadow fleet' tanker that damaged cables

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26533 views

A Finnish court has rejected a petition to release the Eagle S tanker from the “shadow fleet” that damaged energy and communication cables. The Cook Islands-flagged vessel is suspected of serious crimes.

Finland has received permission to hold a detained tanker from the “shadow fleet” that damaged an energy cable and four communication cables in the Baltic Sea last week, a court has ruled. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Eagle S tanker was detained by police on December 28. Investigations of the seabed revealed numerous traces indicating that the vessel was pulling its anchor during the incident.

This is the third time in just over a year that a ship's anchor has damaged underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.

Trace of anchor damaging cable found in Gulf of Finland30.12.24, 03:08 • 21087 views

On Friday, the Helsinki District Court rejected a motion by the United Arab Emirates-based shipping company Caravella LLC to stop the detention of the tanker, according to an emailed response to inquiries.

The vessel, flying the flag of the Cook Islands, was identified as part of the so-called “shadow fleet” transporting Russian oil products.

It is currently detained in a port in southern Finland. The tanker is being investigated on suspicion of committing serious crimes, including causing serious damage to property and interfering with communication systems.

Recall 

One of the two power cables between Estonia and Finland has failed.

The Eagle S is suspected of damaging the Estlink 2 power transmission cable. This vessel is widely believed to be part of Russia's shadowy fleet of tankers that transport oil and gas in violation of international sanctions imposed because of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
finlandFinland
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates

Contact us about advertising