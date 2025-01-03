Finnish court upholds detention of 'shadow fleet' tanker that damaged cables

Finland has received permission to hold a detained tanker from the “shadow fleet” that damaged an energy cable and four communication cables in the Baltic Sea last week, a court has ruled. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Eagle S tanker was detained by police on December 28. Investigations of the seabed revealed numerous traces indicating that the vessel was pulling its anchor during the incident.

This is the third time in just over a year that a ship's anchor has damaged underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.

On Friday, the Helsinki District Court rejected a motion by the United Arab Emirates-based shipping company Caravella LLC to stop the detention of the tanker, according to an emailed response to inquiries.

The vessel, flying the flag of the Cook Islands, was identified as part of the so-called “shadow fleet” transporting Russian oil products.

It is currently detained in a port in southern Finland. The tanker is being investigated on suspicion of committing serious crimes, including causing serious damage to property and interfering with communication systems.

Recall

One of the two power cables between Estonia and Finland has failed.

The Eagle S is suspected of damaging the Estlink 2 power transmission cable. This vessel is widely believed to be part of Russia's shadowy fleet of tankers that transport oil and gas in violation of international sanctions imposed because of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.