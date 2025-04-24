Freezes are expected in Ukraine: Ukrhydrometcenter warns of damage to trees and plants

In the coming days, Ukraine is expected to experience frosts, which may damage early-flowering fruit trees and other plants. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center on Facebook, writes UNN.

On the night of April 27 in the western and northern regions, on the night of April 28 and 29 in Ukraine, frosts on the soil surface of 0-5° (Level I of danger, yellow), on the night of April 28 in the northern, eastern and central regions, frosts in the air of 0-3° (Level II of danger, orange) - the message says.

In addition, according to information, on the night of April 27 and 29 in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, frosts on the soil surface of 0-5° (Level I of danger, yellow).

And on the night of April 28, frosts in the air of 0-3° are expected in the Kyiv region, and 0-2° in Kyiv (Level II of danger, orange).

Also, the Ukrhydrometcenter warns that frosts will damage early-flowering fruit trees.

