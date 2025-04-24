The last hot day: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on April 25

Hot weather is expected in Ukraine on Friday, October 25, but in the evening local rains are possible in almost the entire country. The air temperature will start to fall at the weekend, forecaster Natalia Didenko said, writes UNN.

Details

Tomorrow it will still be very warm, even hot weather, but on Saturday a much fresher air will start to arrive behind the cold front. And on Sunday, low air temperature will cover the whole of Ukraine - +10...+17 degrees is expected during the day - Didenko said.

The forecaster also added that there is a probability of frost on the ground in the west, north and center at night on April 27 and 28.

"On April 25, the maximum air temperature in Ukraine will be +20+27 degrees during the day," Didenko noted.

In addition, according to her, short-term rains with thunderstorms will pass in places in the western part of the country and in the Azov region. It will be dry in most regions. However, local rains are possible almost everywhere in Ukraine on Friday evening.

"And on Providna Sunday, fresh weather is expected everywhere in Ukraine, +2+8 degrees at night and in the morning, +9+14 degrees during the day, +12+18 degrees in the southern part. Dress accordingly," the forecaster warned.

Weather in Kyiv

Didenko warned that dry weather will prevail in Kyiv on April 25 with air temperature up to +22...+24 °C. However, in the afternoon, in the late afternoon, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in the capital.

"On Saturday in Kyiv, rain and thunderstorms at night and in the morning, and a sharp decrease in air temperature to +14 degrees during the day on April 26," Didenko explained.

Addition

On Thursday, April 24, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center.

It is noted that the weather in most western and, in the afternoon, northern regions will begin to be affected by an atmospheric front moving from the west - the pressure will decrease, but a warm air mass will still be over Ukraine.