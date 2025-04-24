$41.670.15
Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 31009 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 86388 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 121214 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 164860 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 91571 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 148865 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 57661 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41687 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33901 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36231 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Publications
Exclusives
The last hot day: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on April 25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1566 views

On April 25, it will still be hot in Ukraine, up to +27 degrees. In the evening, rain is expected in almost the entire country, and the temperature will start to decrease on the weekend.

The last hot day: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on April 25

Hot weather is expected in Ukraine on Friday, October 25, but in the evening local rains are possible in almost the entire country. The air temperature will start to fall at the weekend, forecaster Natalia Didenko said, writes UNN.

Details

Tomorrow it will still be very warm, even hot weather, but on Saturday a much fresher air will start to arrive behind the cold front. And on Sunday, low air temperature will cover the whole of Ukraine - +10...+17 degrees is expected during the day

- Didenko said.

The forecaster also added that there is a probability of frost on the ground in the west, north and center at night on April 27 and 28.

"On April 25, the maximum air temperature in Ukraine will be +20+27 degrees during the day," Didenko noted.

In addition, according to her, short-term rains with thunderstorms will pass in places in the western part of the country and in the Azov region. It will be dry in most regions. However, local rains are possible almost everywhere in Ukraine on Friday evening.

"And on Providna Sunday, fresh weather is expected everywhere in Ukraine, +2+8 degrees at night and in the morning, +9+14 degrees during the day, +12+18 degrees in the southern part. Dress accordingly," the forecaster warned.

Weather in Kyiv

Didenko warned that dry weather will prevail in Kyiv on April 25 with air temperature up to +22...+24 °C. However, in the afternoon, in the late afternoon, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in the capital.

"On Saturday in Kyiv, rain and thunderstorms at night and in the morning, and a sharp decrease in air temperature to +14 degrees during the day on April 26," Didenko explained.

Addition

On Thursday, April 24, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center.

It is noted that the weather in most western and, in the afternoon, northern regions will begin to be affected by an atmospheric front moving from the west - the pressure will decrease, but a warm air mass will still be over Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
