Mexico City government bans bullfighting, but tries to preserve traditions
Mexico City authorities have compromised by banning the killing of bulls and the use of sharp objects in bullfighting. This has sparked protests from fans of traditional bullfighting.
On Tuesday, March 18, legislators in the Mexican capital voted overwhelmingly to ban violent bullfighting. This caused outrage among fans of this type of entertainment and joy among animal rights activists. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS.
Bullfighting has long been a traditional entertainment in Spain and many Latin American countries, but it has been criticised for animal cruelty, as about 180,000 bulls are killed in the world of bullfighting every year. The city's legislators met with animal rights activists and voted for "non-violent bullfighting".
From now on, the legislation prohibits killing bulls and using sharp objects that can injure animals. The new law also sets time limits on how long bulls can be in the ring. All this is part of an initiative called "bullfighting without violence".
The authorities wanted to reach a compromise between the two sides of the debate in this way after many years of disputes, but this decision caused angry protests from fans of "traditional bullfighting" and matadors. They came out with signs saying "Being a fan of la fiesta brava (bullfighting) is not a crime, it is a matter of pride" to the local Congress, and some of them tried to break through the police barricade near the building.
At the same time, animal rights activists and legislators who promoted this bill came to the steps of the Congress surrounded by police with soft toys in the form of bulls.
"We prefer this because, without a doubt, it is a huge step in protecting animals," said Sofia Morin, an animal rights activist with the organisation "Culture Without Torture, Mexico Without Bullfighting", which leads the initiative to change laws.
The mayor of Mexico City, Clara Brugada, supported animal advocates and stated that this decision would turn the Mexican capital into a place "where animal rights are respected".
Previous attempts to ban bullfighting in Mexico
In June 2022, a judge in Mexico City ruled that bullfights violate the rights of city residents to a healthy environment free from violence. He completely banned the practice and closed the world's largest bullfighting arena. At the time, advocates hailed it as a victory. However, bullfighters said it dealt an economic blow to the city.
According to the National Association of Fighting Bull Breeders in Mexico, bullfighting creates 80,000 direct jobs and 146,000 indirect jobs across the country, and the industry generates about $400 million a year. In 2023, the Supreme Court of Mexico was forced to lift the ban due to numerous protests. Bullfighting arenas were once again filled with fans of the so-called "fiesta brava".
On March 18, 2025, speaking before the city congress, Green Party MP Jesus Sesma admitted that the decision to keep bullfighting would enrage some city residents.
There was a happy medium to continue these bullfighting shows, but now without violence. To those families who are feeling disappointed today, we are here to say that no one has lost their job
Practice of other countries
Bloodless bullfighting has existed in California for many years. There, Velcro is attached to the backs of bulls during the performance, and tereodors on horseback try to attach poles to the animals. Then foot "forcados" enter the ring to try to literally grab the bull by the horns, but no blood is shed.
In 2024, the Colombian Congress passed a bill banning bullfighting throughout the country from 2027, with a three-year transition period to assist those whose livelihoods depend on the practice.