Return of illegally deported children: almost 450 little Ukrainians are back in their native land - Bring Kids Back UA

The return of Ukrainian children would not have been possible without international partners. Many countries have joined the return initiative, from Brussels to New York and Mexico City, UNN reports , citing the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

In 2024, thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, Ukraine brought home 449 Ukrainian children. These are young Ukrainians who were illegally deported, forcibly displaced or held in the temporarily occupied territories, and are now reunited with their families. Each return is a story of renewed hope, a childhood saved, and justice won.

We are making every effort to make the voices of abducted Ukrainian children and their families heard. From Bürgenstock to Montreal, from Brussels to New York, from Cape Town to Mexico City, from the Peace Summit and the Montreal Conference to the UN Security Council, Ukraine is using all international platforms to unite the world and increase pressure on Russia. This year, our goal remains the same: to bring every Ukrainian child home. Ukrainian children deserve to grow up in their native land, surrounded by love, safety and hope for a bright future. The return of our children would not have been possible without our partners - both in Ukraine and abroad - the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine reports.

Recall

Six children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Among them are 16-year-old Vitaliy, who avoided forced mobilization, and 14-year-old Artem, whose mother was abducted by the occupiers.