Return of illegally deported children: almost 450 little Ukrainians are back in their native land - Bring Kids Back UA

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 52855 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148201 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127840 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135427 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134286 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171573 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110748 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164416 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104469 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113959 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131052 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 129860 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129860 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 39198 views

05:55 PM • 39198 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 100101 views

06:08 PM • 100101 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 102351 views

06:35 PM • 102351 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148201 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148201 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171573 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171573 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164416 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192152 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 181355 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181355 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 129860 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129860 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131052 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143024 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134636 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134636 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151813 views
Return of illegally deported children: almost 450 little Ukrainians are back in their native land - Bring Kids Back UA

Return of illegally deported children: almost 450 little Ukrainians are back in their native land - Bring Kids Back UA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28312 views

In 2024, thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 449 illegally deported Ukrainian children were returned. International partners from Brussels to Mexico City are helping Ukraine return children from the occupied territories.

The return of Ukrainian children would not have been possible without international partners. Many countries have joined the return initiative, from Brussels to New York and Mexico City, UNN reports , citing the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

In 2024, thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, Ukraine brought home 449 Ukrainian children. These are young Ukrainians who were illegally deported, forcibly displaced or held in the temporarily occupied territories, and are now reunited with their families. Each return is a story of renewed hope, a childhood saved, and justice won.

We are making every effort to make the voices of abducted Ukrainian children and their families heard. From Bürgenstock to Montreal, from Brussels to New York, from Cape Town to Mexico City, from the Peace Summit and the Montreal Conference to the UN Security Council, Ukraine is using all international platforms to unite the world and increase pressure on Russia. This year, our goal remains the same: to bring every Ukrainian child home. Ukrainian children deserve to grow up in their native land, surrounded by love, safety and hope for a bright future. The return of our children would not have been possible without our partners - both in Ukraine and abroad

- the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine reports.

Recall

Six children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Among them are 16-year-old Vitaliy, who avoided forced mobilization, and 14-year-old Artem, whose mother was abducted by the occupiers.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
mexico-cityMexico City
brusselsBrussels
new-york-cityNew York City
ukraineUkraine

