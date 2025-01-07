ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145053 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126043 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133739 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133303 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169769 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110393 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163125 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104422 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113939 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

26-year-old Scottish medic killed in war in Ukraine - The Guardian

26-year-old Scottish medic killed in war in Ukraine - The Guardian

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67181 views

Jordan McLachlan, a 26-year-old medic from Ardnamurchan, died while serving in the Ukrainian army. He became the fourth Briton to give his life for Ukraine since 2022.

A Scotsman who served as a medic in the Ukrainian army was killed at the front. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details 

The deceased medic, 26-year-old Jordan McLachlan, was from Ardnamurchan in the Scottish Highlands.

Jordan always believed he was doing something important and we are all proud of the way he helped others. Jordan was a fun-loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to many, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him,

- the family said in a statement.

"We are supporting the family of the British man who died in Ukraine and are in contact with the local authorities," said a spokesman for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

For reference 

McLachlan is not the first Briton to die in the fighting in Ukraine.

In November 2024, 22-year-old Callum Tyndall-Draper died fighting in Ukraine as part of a foreign volunteer platoon. He had traveled to Ukraine despite his family's requests not to. 

In November 2023, Christopher Perryman, a former British army sniper, was killed fighting in Ukraine after joining a unit of Western volunteers.

Jordan Chadwick, who served in the Scottish Guard from 2011 to 2015, went to fight in Ukraine in October 2022. But eight months later, on June 26, 2023, Lancashire police informed his mother, Brenda, that her son, known as Joe, was dead.

Kharkiv poet and prose writer Oleksii Bezpaltsev dies at the front25.12.24, 18:06 • 25638 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
scotlandScotland
ukraineUkraine

