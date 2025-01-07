A Scotsman who served as a medic in the Ukrainian army was killed at the front. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

The deceased medic, 26-year-old Jordan McLachlan, was from Ardnamurchan in the Scottish Highlands.

Jordan always believed he was doing something important and we are all proud of the way he helped others. Jordan was a fun-loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to many, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him, - the family said in a statement.

"We are supporting the family of the British man who died in Ukraine and are in contact with the local authorities," said a spokesman for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

For reference

McLachlan is not the first Briton to die in the fighting in Ukraine.

In November 2024, 22-year-old Callum Tyndall-Draper died fighting in Ukraine as part of a foreign volunteer platoon. He had traveled to Ukraine despite his family's requests not to.

In November 2023, Christopher Perryman, a former British army sniper, was killed fighting in Ukraine after joining a unit of Western volunteers.

Jordan Chadwick, who served in the Scottish Guard from 2011 to 2015, went to fight in Ukraine in October 2022. But eight months later, on June 26, 2023, Lancashire police informed his mother, Brenda, that her son, known as Joe, was dead.

Kharkiv poet and prose writer Oleksii Bezpaltsev dies at the front