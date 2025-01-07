EU calls on Transnistria to accept Moldova's energy aid proposals

The European Commission has said that Transnistrian authorities should stop blocking alternative energy proposals as political tensions rise following Russia's decision to cut off the flow of natural gas to Transnistria.

Details

Transnistria, a separatist region of Moldova, was left without heating and hot water after Russian state energy company Gazprom stopped exporting gas to the region, with the expiration of a long-term agreement on gas transit through Ukraine.

We understand that the Moldovan government has already offered energy and humanitarian aid to Transnistria, which has not yet been accepted - said Anita Hipper, Spokesperson for the European Commission on Foreign Affairs.

To the fact that the Transnistrian authorities have refused Moldova's proposals for gas supplies from the European market and rejected offers of humanitarian aid, Hipper replied that the European Commission urges Tiraspol to cooperate with Chisinau.

We call on Tiraspol to cooperate with Chisinau to resolve the situation in the interests of the local population - said Gipper.

In addition, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean accused Moscow of inciting the confrontation.

This is a security crisis that Russia, using energy as a weapon, is trying to provoke in the region - said the Moldovan prime minister.

He also added that Russia has stopped supplying gas to the Transnistrian region, including because Russian troops are illegally stationed there.

After an agreement on the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine expired on January 1, the Moldovan government said Moscow refused to export natural gas to Transnistria via available alternative routes, escalating tensions ahead of crucial parliamentary elections.

Rechan believes that the crisis could eventually lead to the end of Transnistria's self-proclaimed independence.

Our goal is to reintegrate the country. And that has to start with Russia withdrawing its troops so that we can properly govern it. We are here to offer a peaceful solution to this conflict - says Rechan.

Recall

Due to the cessation of Russian gas supplies , the energy deficit in Transnistria has reached 30%. Moldova offered Tiraspol alternative options for gas purchases, but received no response.