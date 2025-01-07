ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
“Let the French President take care of Ukraine": Georgian Prime Minister comments on Macron

“Let the French President take care of Ukraine": Georgian Prime Minister comments on Macron

Irakli Kobakhidze denied Macron's statement about Russia's growing aggression in neighboring countries, noting that it concerns only Ukraine. The Georgian prime minister advised the French president to focus on helping Ukraine.

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's words that Russian aggression against neighboring countries has increased significantly in recent years.

This was reported by Sovanews, according to UNN .

Details 

Kobakhidze said that if Russia interferes, it is only Ukraine in the context of neighboring countries. In addition, he advised Macron to take care of Ukraine.

If Russia interferes somewhere, then, speaking of neighboring countries, it interferes in Ukraine. And it is better for everyone to take care of Ukraine, which was doomed to destruction. Let the French president take care of Ukraine, which was doomed to destruction. I am talking about the real problem - I cannot comment on lies. I'm commenting on the problem that everyone is facing, which is a destroyed Ukraine

- the Prime Minister summarized.

For reference 

French President Emmanuel Macron said that in recent years, Russia has become more aggressive among its ten neighboring countries. He mentions Georgia in this context and says that the country has also witnessed Russia's aggressive attitude - through destabilizing the electoral process and throwing ballots into ballot boxes on October 26, 2024.

Recall 

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that a quick solution to the conflict in Ukraine is impossible and that realistic negotiations are needed.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

