Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's words that Russian aggression against neighboring countries has increased significantly in recent years.

This was reported by Sovanews, according to UNN .

Details

Kobakhidze said that if Russia interferes, it is only Ukraine in the context of neighboring countries. In addition, he advised Macron to take care of Ukraine.

If Russia interferes somewhere, then, speaking of neighboring countries, it interferes in Ukraine. And it is better for everyone to take care of Ukraine, which was doomed to destruction. Let the French president take care of Ukraine, which was doomed to destruction. I am talking about the real problem - I cannot comment on lies. I'm commenting on the problem that everyone is facing, which is a destroyed Ukraine - the Prime Minister summarized.

For reference

French President Emmanuel Macron said that in recent years, Russia has become more aggressive among its ten neighboring countries. He mentions Georgia in this context and says that the country has also witnessed Russia's aggressive attitude - through destabilizing the electoral process and throwing ballots into ballot boxes on October 26, 2024.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that a quick solution to the conflict in Ukraine is impossible and that realistic negotiations are needed.