Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
New industrial park in Kyiv region to become the 100th in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59976 views

The government has included Myronivka Industrial Park in the Register of Industrial Parks. The project will create 1,500 jobs and attract over UAH 1 billion in investments.

The government has included Myronivka Park in Kyiv region in the Register of Industrial Parks. There will be 100 industrial parks in Ukraine by the end of the year. This was announced on Tuesday, January 7, by Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

“Myronivka Industrial Park has been included in the Register of Industrial Parks,” Melnychuk said.

Addendum Addendum

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the park is located in Kyiv region and will create 1,500 new jobs and attract more than UAH 1 billion in investment. According to him, Ukraine will have 100 industrial parks in operation by the end of the year.

Recall

An industrial park “Muzhay” will be created in the Berehiv community, which will provide 427 jobs. The park will specialize in food production, paper production, and motor vehicles.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

