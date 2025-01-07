New industrial park in Kyiv region to become the 100th in Ukraine

The government has included Myronivka Park in Kyiv region in the Register of Industrial Parks. There will be 100 industrial parks in Ukraine by the end of the year. This was announced on Tuesday, January 7, by Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

“Myronivka Industrial Park has been included in the Register of Industrial Parks,” Melnychuk said.

Addendum Addendum

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the park is located in Kyiv region and will create 1,500 new jobs and attract more than UAH 1 billion in investment. According to him, Ukraine will have 100 industrial parks in operation by the end of the year.

Recall

An industrial park “Muzhay” will be created in the Berehiv community, which will provide 427 jobs. The park will specialize in food production, paper production, and motor vehicles.