Mexico records World's first human death from a new strain of avian flu - WHO

In Mexico, the first human death from avian influenza Type (A(H5N2) was recorded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of WHO.

According to the organization, a 59-year-old resident of the state of Mexico was hospitalized in the capital Mexico City and died on April 24 after he had a fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea, nausea and general discomfort.

The Ministry of health of Mexico noted that this person had chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes.

This is the first laboratory-confirmed case of human influenza A (H5N2) virus infection reported worldwide, and the first case of human avian H5 virus infection reported in Mexico - said in a statement of the WHO.

It is noted that the source of infection with the virus in this case is currently unknown, a(H5N2) viruses have been reported in poultry in Mexico. Scientists said the case was not related to the H5N1 avian flu outbreak in the United States, which infected three dairy farm workers.

The WHO also reassures that now the risk of infection with the avian influenza virus for the population is low.

