Mexico records World's first human death from a new strain of avian flu - WHO

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 3127 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 82573 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140970 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145978 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240763 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172213 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163874 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148069 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220315 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112966 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111406 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 41710 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60486 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107298 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 61849 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240763 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220315 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206805 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232841 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219945 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 3127 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14378 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21348 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107298 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111406 views
Mexico records World's first human death from a new strain of avian flu - WHO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19181 views

In Mexico, a 59-year-old man died after contracting avian flu Type (A(H5N2). According to the World Health Organization, this is the world's first laboratory-confirmed case of human infection with the influenza A virus.

In Mexico, the first human death from avian influenza Type (A(H5N2) was recorded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of WHO.

Details 

According to the organization, a 59-year-old resident of the state of Mexico was hospitalized in the capital Mexico City and died on April 24 after he had a fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea, nausea and general discomfort.

The Ministry of health of Mexico noted that this person had chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes.

This is the first laboratory-confirmed case of human influenza A (H5N2) virus infection reported worldwide, and the first case of human avian H5 virus infection reported in Mexico

- said in a statement of the WHO. 

One person dies every 9 minutes in the world from animal bites - WHO14.05.24, 16:33 • 19091 view

Addition

It is noted that the source of infection with the virus in this case is currently unknown, a(H5N2) viruses have been reported in poultry in Mexico. Scientists said the case was not related to the H5N1 avian flu outbreak in the United States, which infected three dairy farm workers.

The WHO also reassures that now the risk of infection with the avian influenza virus for the population is low.

Recall

Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (who), believes that the world is still not ready to fight another pandemic. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
mexico-cityMexico City
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
mexicoMexico
united-statesUnited States
polandPoland

