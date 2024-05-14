One person dies every 9 minutes in the world from animal bites - WHO

Every year, more than 59 thousand people die worldwide as a result of dog bites. This means that one person dies every 9 minutes, and 40% of these deaths occur among children under 15 years of age. These statistics were announced by the acting head of WHO public health programs in Ukraine Aron Aregey during a briefing on Tuesday, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Around the world, more than 59,000 human deaths occur each year, usually due to dog bites. In fact, one person dies every 9 minutes in the world, and 40% of all these deaths are among children under 15. It is known that many dogs and other pets have more contact with children than with their parents. And that is why children are at risk when we consider rabies - said Dr. Aron Aregay.

Ukraine has financed vaccines for anti-epizootic measures against rabies in wild and domestic animals, as cases of rabies among pets are on the rise.