The final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium. This decision was made by FIFA, reports UNN.

Details

The stadium that will host the final of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup was determined by FIFA during a meeting at the Park Lane Hotel in London.

The MetLife Stadium has a capacity of 82,500 spectators and is traditionally used for NFL games, and first hosted a football match in May 2010

The 2026 World Cup will be held at 16 stadiums in the US cities of New York, Dallas, Miami, Kansas City, Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco and Boston, as well as in Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City and Vancouver and Toronto, Canada.

MetLife is the home of the New York Giants and the New York Jets. It is ahead of Dallas' AT&T Stadium and Los Angeles' Sophie's Stadium. However, Dallas will host the most matches in the tournament with nine, while Los Angeles will showcase the tournament's opening game on June 12 in the United States.

The opening match of the 2026 World Cup will take place on June 11 at the Estadio Azteca stadium in Mexico City. A day later, the Canadian national team will play at BMO Field in Toronto.

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will host the third-place playoff match, while Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Dallas and Atlanta will host the semifinals.

Recall

The World Cup finals will take place on July 19, 2026, and will conclude the first-ever tournament with 48 countries - more than in the 32-team format that has existed since 1998.

The updated tournament will consist of 12 groups of four teams, with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the playoffs, along with the top eight teams in the third place.