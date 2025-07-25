Russians have started the first talks about a leaders' meeting - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs an end to the war, which begins with a meeting of leaders. Ukraine always raises this issue, and the Russian side has also started talking about it, the President said during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

We need an end to the war, which probably begins with a meeting of leaders. There's no other way with them. An agenda for such a meeting is needed - a meeting at the level of leaders. The point is that we always raise this issue publicly. And they have now started talking about it in conversation with us. This is already a movement towards some meeting format - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Details

The President stressed that Moscow's position is influenced by operations on its territory, and not just negotiation processes.

"I think a lot has been achieved with some steps on Russian territory, some operations. Many things, besides negotiation processes, dialogue, diplomacy, many things have also happened on their territory. You saw that," Zelenskyy noted.

Addition

The Ukrainian side at the negotiations in Istanbul outlined three priorities: a complete ceasefire, organizing a meeting of the leaders of Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Trump and Erdogan, and continuing the humanitarian track. NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov noted that Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire and is awaiting a political decision from the Kremlin.