Astronomer HR Director Christine Cabot, who hugged a colleague at a Coldplay concert, has resigned

Astronomer HR Director Christine Cabot, who was seen embracing CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert, has resigned. Astronomer announced this in a comment to BBC, reports UNN.

The statement says that Cabot no longer works at Astronomer. She resigned following Byron, with whom she embraced at the concert.

The company itself announced that the Board of Directors had initiated an official investigation into "this matter." And co-founder and product director Pete DeJoy was appointed interim CEO of the company.

At a Coldplay concert in Boston, a kiss cam unexpectedly showed an intimate embrace between Astronomer IT company CEO Andy Byron and his HR director Christine Cabot, who attended the event together. A video of this moment garnered millions of views on social media. It would be fine, but Andy Byron has a wife and children who were at home in New York at the time.

After the incident, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin warned viewers at one of the concerts that they might be caught on camera during the performance of the Jumbotron Song.

Coldplay warns fans about cameras after executive scandal