Coldplay warns fans about cameras after executive scandal

After the camera at a Coldplay concert accidentally captured an office romance between top managers – leading to a high-profile scandal and resignation – the band began warning fans: all attendees of the event may appear on the big screen, writes UNN with reference to DailyMail.

After a scandalous incident at a Coldplay concert in Boston, where a camera accidentally filmed the CEO of Astronomer kissing his subordinate, the band's frontman Chris Martin addressed the audience with a warning. The frontman reminded the public that anything caught on camera can become public property.

We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. We're going to do it by using our cameras and showing some of you on the big screen - said Martin.

At a Coldplay concert in Boston, the kiss cam unexpectedly showed intimate embraces between Andy Byron, CEO of the IT company Astronomer, and his HR director Christine Cabot, who attended the event together. The problem is that Byron is married. So, when his office romance was caught on video, it instantly went viral, damaging the reputation of the well-known CEO.

CEO Andy Byron resigned after an internal investigation began. The company stated that executives must set an example and adhere to standards of conduct.

According to public data, as the publication notes, 50-year-old Byron and 56-year-old Cabot are married but live at different addresses than the registered residences of each of their partners.