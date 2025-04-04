$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13140 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23082 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61639 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208724 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119834 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387620 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307732 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213227 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243963 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254972 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56084 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70180 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20416 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42070 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127533 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127583 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208724 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387620 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252272 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307732 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1124 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12229 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42106 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70215 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56115 views
News by theme

MHP joined the support of the Ukrainian national team at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada

The Ukrainian team won 32 medals at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada. MHP and the MHP-Hromadske Foundation joined the team's support as part of the veterans' reintegration program.

Business News • February 24, 08:11 AM • 37308 views

Invictus Games 2025: Ukrainian athletes win 16 medals in one day

The Ukrainian national team won 6 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals at the Invictus Games 2025. The awards were won in five disciplines: biathlon, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, snowboarding, and skeleton.

Sports • February 12, 09:29 AM • 25060 views

Ukraine starts its performance at the Invictus Games 2025 with a victory in the first basketball match

Ukraine's national team defeated Colombia 12-6 in the first wheelchair basketball match at the Invictus Games 2025 in Vancouver. The Ukrainians will play the next match against Afghanistan.

Sports • February 9, 05:15 PM • 32008 views

35 Ukrainian defenders will compete in the first winter Invictus Games in Canada

The first winter Invictus Games with 550 athletes from 25 countries start in Vancouver and Whistler. The Ukrainian team of 35 defenders will compete in 10 sports, including new winter disciplines.

Society • February 8, 01:24 PM • 31752 views

Elite food festival in Los Angeles turns into mass poisoning

80 visitors to the LA Times 101 Best Restaurants festival fell ill after eating oysters from Canada. The Los Angeles Department of Public Health is investigating a norovirus outbreak among guests of a prestigious gastronomic event.

News of the World • December 20, 03:09 PM • 19828 views

Ukrainians buy real estate abroad: the most popular destinations and opportunities for investors

The expert named the most popular destinations for buying real estate abroad and opportunities for investors.

Economy • July 26, 06:36 AM • 246884 views

The national selection for the Ukrainian national team for the Invictus Games 2025 took place in Kiev

From May 30 to June 3, Kiev hosted the national selection for the national team of Ukraine for the Invictus Games 2025, where 329 wounded servicemen and veterans competed in 9 adaptive sports to represent Ukraine at international competitions in Canada.

Sports • June 3, 01:56 PM • 19251 views

Indian nationals charged with murder of Sikh separatist leader in Canada

Three Indian nationals were arrested and charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, causing a serious diplomatic conflict between the two countries.

Politics • May 4, 01:40 AM • 26801 views

MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by stadiums in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The final will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Sports • February 5, 11:21 AM • 27252 views

Princess Diana's dress sold at auction for a record $1.1 million

Princess Diana's 1985 evening gown was sold at auction for a record $1. 1 million, far exceeding its original estimate. The blouse she wore was also sold for $381 thousand.

UNN Lite • December 19, 10:01 AM • 26036 views