The Ukrainian team won 32 medals at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada. MHP and the MHP-Hromadske Foundation joined the team's
support as part of the veterans' reintegration program.
The Ukrainian national team won 6 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals at the Invictus Games 2025. The awards were won in five
disciplines: biathlon, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, snowboarding, and skeleton.
Ukraine's national team defeated Colombia 12-6 in the first wheelchair basketball match at the Invictus Games 2025 in Vancouver. The Ukrainians will play the next match against Afghanistan.
The first winter Invictus Games with 550 athletes from 25 countries start in Vancouver and Whistler. The Ukrainian team of 35
defenders will compete in 10 sports, including new winter disciplines.
80 visitors to the LA Times 101 Best Restaurants festival fell ill after eating oysters from Canada. The Los Angeles Department of
Public Health is investigating a norovirus outbreak among guests of a prestigious gastronomic event.
The expert named the most popular destinations for buying real estate abroad and opportunities for investors.
From May 30 to June 3, Kiev hosted the national selection for the national team of Ukraine for the Invictus Games 2025, where 329
wounded servicemen and veterans competed in 9 adaptive sports to represent Ukraine at international competitions in Canada.
Three Indian nationals were arrested and charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, causing a serious
diplomatic conflict between the two countries.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by stadiums in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The final will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Princess Diana's 1985 evening gown was sold at auction for a record $1. 1 million, far exceeding its original estimate. The blouse
she wore was also sold for $381 thousand.