The national selection for the Ukrainian national team for the Invictus Games 2025 took place in Kiev

During from May 30 to June 3, the national selection for the Ukrainian national team of the Invictus Games 2025 was held in Kiev. national competitions in various sports were held among wounded servicemen and veterans. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Veterans ' Affairs.

Details

The participants paid tribute to the memory of members of the national teams, who defended the freedom and independence of Ukraine at the cost of their lives: Dmitry Sidoruk, Andrey Kotovenko, Sergey Smilin, Vladimir Motelchuk, Dmitry Oleynik, Sergey Karayvan, Vladimir Nerod, Alexey Rubtsov, Taras Koval, Dmitry Sinyuk, Sergey Ilnitsky and Oleg Kravets.

Symbolically, 12 chairs with their names were placed in the Hall. And after watching the memorable video, Acting Minister Alexander Porkhun declared a minute of silence for all those who fell for Ukraine.

For 4 days, participants competed in 9 types of adaptive sports : athletics (running, shot put, discus throw), cycling, swimming, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, powerlifting, rowing on simulators, archery and table tennis. Most of the participants tried their hand at their chosen sports for the first time.

The agency notes that it is with national competitions that the team's selection for the international event of the Invictus Games, which will be held in February 2025 in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, begins.

This year, the largest number of participants took part in the national competitions of the Invictus Games — 329 military personnel and veterans who were injured, injured or ill while performing combat missions at the front.

Now, during June, 35 participants will be selected by the commission to the national team that will represent Ukraine at the international event of the Invictus Games in Canada 2025.

Addition

The Ministry of Veterans ' Affairs notes that the competition became the largest veteran sports event, bringing together military personnel and veterans from each region of Ukraine, and this year one representative of Finland, who fought for Ukraine, took part in the national competitions.

Courage and honor. Endurance and results. Move forward. It's all about you, everyone and everyone whose Will is stronger than their body. About your families, who are also with you today and without whose support it would be extremely difficult. I, too, like you now, can say: injury is not the end of life, as it seems at the beginning. This is a new stage, another challenge that can and should be overcome - acting minister of Veterans ' Affairs of Ukraine Alexander Porkhun said at the opening.

The head of the Ministry also awarded medals to the participants of the Ukrainian national team of the Invictus Games 2023: Vitaly Borodavka, Nazar Voznyuk, Maxim Dmytrash, Oleg Dolzhko, Mykola Zaritsky, Maxim Zubov, Evgeny Kireyonka, Konstantin Kobylyan, Dmitry Kozak, Semyon Laguna, Pavel Luchkiv, Vadim Maznichenko, Alexander Makovey, Ivan Moldun, Dmitry Polovyan, Alexander Ponomarev, Vladimir Tovkis and Yulia Shevchuk.

Subsequently, at the closing ceremony, participants of the All — Ukrainian competitions of the Invictus Games 2024 were awarded. most of the medals were awarded to participants from Kiev — 37. almost the same number, namely, 36 servicemen and veterans represented the Dnipropetrovsk region, which made it a record among others.

Recall

Deputy Minister of Veterans ' Affairs Maxim Kushnir said that today 1.2 million veterans are registered in Ukraine, and after the end of the war , their number will increase to 5-6 million people.

