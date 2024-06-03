ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The national selection for the Ukrainian national team for the Invictus Games 2025 took place in Kiev

The national selection for the Ukrainian national team for the Invictus Games 2025 took place in Kiev

From May 30 to June 3, Kiev hosted the national selection for the national team of Ukraine for the Invictus Games 2025, where 329 wounded servicemen and veterans competed in 9 adaptive sports to represent Ukraine at international competitions in Canada.

During from May 30 to June 3, the national selection for the Ukrainian national team of the Invictus Games 2025 was held in Kiev. national competitions in various sports were held among wounded servicemen and veterans. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Veterans ' Affairs.

Details

The participants paid tribute to the memory of members of the national teams, who defended the freedom and independence of Ukraine at the cost of their lives: Dmitry Sidoruk, Andrey Kotovenko, Sergey Smilin, Vladimir Motelchuk, Dmitry Oleynik, Sergey Karayvan, Vladimir Nerod, Alexey Rubtsov, Taras Koval, Dmitry Sinyuk, Sergey Ilnitsky and Oleg Kravets.

Symbolically, 12 chairs with their names were placed in the Hall. And after watching the memorable video, Acting Minister Alexander Porkhun declared a minute of silence for all those who fell for Ukraine. 

Veterans can receive grants of 15 thousand euros under the EU program to develop their business18.05.24, 17:24 • 30301 view

Image

For 4 days, participants competed in 9 types of adaptive sports : athletics (running, shot put, discus throw), cycling, swimming, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, powerlifting, rowing on simulators, archery and table tennis. Most of the participants tried their hand at their chosen sports for the first time. 

The agency notes that it is with national competitions that the team's selection for the international event of the Invictus Games, which will be held in February 2025 in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, begins.

This year, the largest number of participants took part in the national competitions of the Invictus Games — 329 military personnel and veterans who were injured, injured or ill while performing combat missions at the front.

Protection of women veterans should become one of the priorities of the state veteran policy in Ukraine12.04.24, 15:03 • 19113 views

Now, during June, 35 participants will be selected by the commission to the national team that will represent Ukraine at the international event of the Invictus Games in Canada 2025.

Addition

The Ministry of Veterans ' Affairs notes that the competition became the largest veteran sports event, bringing together military personnel and veterans from each region of Ukraine, and this year one representative of Finland, who fought for Ukraine, took part in the national competitions.

Courage and honor. Endurance and results. Move forward. It's all about you, everyone and everyone whose Will is stronger than their body. About your families, who are also with you today and without whose support it would be extremely difficult. I, too, like you now, can say: injury is not the end of life, as it seems at the beginning. This is a new stage, another challenge that can and should be overcome

- acting minister of Veterans ' Affairs of Ukraine Alexander Porkhun said at the opening.

The head of the Ministry also awarded medals to the participants of the Ukrainian national team of the Invictus Games 2023: Vitaly Borodavka, Nazar Voznyuk, Maxim Dmytrash, Oleg Dolzhko, Mykola Zaritsky, Maxim Zubov, Evgeny Kireyonka, Konstantin Kobylyan, Dmitry Kozak, Semyon Laguna, Pavel Luchkiv, Vadim Maznichenko, Alexander Makovey, Ivan Moldun, Dmitry Polovyan, Alexander Ponomarev, Vladimir Tovkis and Yulia Shevchuk.

Subsequently, at the closing ceremony, participants of the All — Ukrainian competitions of the Invictus Games 2024 were awarded. most of the medals were awarded to participants from Kiev — 37. almost the same number, namely, 36 servicemen and veterans represented the Dnipropetrovsk region, which made it a record among others. 

Image

Recall

Deputy Minister of Veterans ' Affairs Maxim Kushnir said that today 1.2 million veterans are registered in Ukraine, and after the end of the war , their number will increase to 5-6 million people.

Polish-Ukrainian center for prosthetics for veterans to be established in Ukraine14.03.24, 16:37 • 30806 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising