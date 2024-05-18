Veterans can receive grants of 15 thousand euros under the EU program to develop their business

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85597 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108242 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151047 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155021 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251163 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174337 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165564 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226345 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36161 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34026 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68140 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36241 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62265 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251159 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226343 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212358 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238084 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224846 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85577 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62265 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68140 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113076 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113961 views
Actual
Veterans can receive grants of 15 thousand euros under the EU program to develop their business

Veterans can receive grants of 15 thousand euros under the EU program to develop their business

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30301 views

The EU4Youth program is launching two initiatives aimed at supporting active youth and reintegrating veterans to accelerate youth empowerment through entrepreneurial education.

The European Union's EU4Youth program is launching two transformational grant initiatives aimed at supporting two categories of Ukrainian society - active youth and veterans returning from war, UNN reports.

Details

These initiatives aim to provide people with tools and opportunities for development. In particular, to accelerate youth empowerment through entrepreneurial education.

One of the most prominent projects under EU4Youth is an initiative implemented by the NGO Youth Platform in cooperation with the School of ME, a school for conscious entrepreneurship. The initiative aims to integrate social entrepreneurship into the activities of youth centers across Ukraine, strengthening them as educational platforms, and conducting workshops where young people can learn about business planning, social impact strategies, and sustainable business practices.

Eight teams from different youth centers will receive professional training, mentoring support, and compete for grants of up to EUR 15,000 each to implement their business plans. In addition, teams of Ukrainian youth centers will have the opportunity to join the international community of youth centers.

By equipping Ukrainian youth with the necessary skills and knowledge to launch and sustain social enterprises, the project contributes to the formation of a new generation of socially responsible entrepreneurs. The project's goal is to help unite young people into a sustainable community, and to equip them with the opportunities, knowledge, and skills they need to thrive in a changing economic landscape

- the organizers note.

Earlier, under the third phase of the EU4Youth Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship program, 4 direct grants totaling EUR 1.3 million were awarded to organizations from Ukraine.

Learn more about the grant opportunity at link

Add

The Checkpoint  project is being implemented by the Open Lithuanian Foundation in cooperation with the Laboratory for Military and Political Studies and Reconstruction. The project offers a holistic approach to the reintegration of veterans, consisting of several key components. It includes psychological and legal support, entrepreneurship training, special programs to support veterans' family members, and physical rehabilitation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
european-unionEuropean Union
lithuaniaLithuania
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising