Veterans can receive grants of 15 thousand euros under the EU program to develop their business

The European Union's EU4Youth program is launching two transformational grant initiatives aimed at supporting two categories of Ukrainian society - active youth and veterans returning from war, UNN reports.

These initiatives aim to provide people with tools and opportunities for development. In particular, to accelerate youth empowerment through entrepreneurial education.

One of the most prominent projects under EU4Youth is an initiative implemented by the NGO Youth Platform in cooperation with the School of ME, a school for conscious entrepreneurship. The initiative aims to integrate social entrepreneurship into the activities of youth centers across Ukraine, strengthening them as educational platforms, and conducting workshops where young people can learn about business planning, social impact strategies, and sustainable business practices.

Eight teams from different youth centers will receive professional training, mentoring support, and compete for grants of up to EUR 15,000 each to implement their business plans. In addition, teams of Ukrainian youth centers will have the opportunity to join the international community of youth centers.

By equipping Ukrainian youth with the necessary skills and knowledge to launch and sustain social enterprises, the project contributes to the formation of a new generation of socially responsible entrepreneurs. The project's goal is to help unite young people into a sustainable community, and to equip them with the opportunities, knowledge, and skills they need to thrive in a changing economic landscape - the organizers note.

Earlier, under the third phase of the EU4Youth Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship program, 4 direct grants totaling EUR 1.3 million were awarded to organizations from Ukraine.

The Checkpoint project is being implemented by the Open Lithuanian Foundation in cooperation with the Laboratory for Military and Political Studies and Reconstruction. The project offers a holistic approach to the reintegration of veterans, consisting of several key components. It includes psychological and legal support, entrepreneurship training, special programs to support veterans' family members, and physical rehabilitation.