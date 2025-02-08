35 Ukrainian defenders will compete in the first winter Invictus Games in Canada

Thirty-five Ukrainian defenders will take part in the first winter Invictus Games in Canada, which start today, February 8, and will last until February 16. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

35 Ukrainian defenders will take part in the first winter Invictus Games, an international competition for wounded soldiers and veterans. The tournament will take place from February 8 to 16, 2025, in two Canadian cities: Vancouver and Whistler. The Games will be attended by 550 participants from 25 countries - the statement said.

Participants will compete in the following sports: swimming, archery, sitting volleyball, and wheelchair basketball. This year's competition will feature the addition of winter sports: alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, cross-country skiing, skeleton and wheelchair curling.

This year, the national team will also include ten more defenders than last time, as the International Invictus Games Foundation has increased the Ukrainian quota from 25 to 35 participants.

For six months, Ukrainian participants had been preparing for the games. On January 31, 2025, the Ukrainian national team traveled to Canada for the final training camp and participation in the competition.

In July, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs announced the national team that will represent Ukraine at the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada.