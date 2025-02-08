ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
35 Ukrainian defenders will compete in the first winter Invictus Games in Canada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31018 views

The first winter Invictus Games with 550 athletes from 25 countries start in Vancouver and Whistler. The Ukrainian team of 35 defenders will compete in 10 sports, including new winter disciplines.

Thirty-five Ukrainian defenders will take part in the first winter Invictus Games in Canada, which start today, February 8, and will last until February 16. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

35 Ukrainian defenders will take part in the first winter Invictus Games, an international competition for wounded soldiers and veterans. The tournament will take place from February 8 to 16, 2025, in two Canadian cities: Vancouver and Whistler. The Games will be attended by 550 participants from 25 countries 

- the statement said.

Participants will compete in the following sports: swimming, archery, sitting volleyball, and wheelchair basketball. This year's competition will feature the addition of winter sports: alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, cross-country skiing, skeleton and wheelchair curling.

This year, the national team will also include ten more defenders than last time, as the International Invictus Games Foundation has increased the Ukrainian quota from 25 to 35 participants.

For six months, Ukrainian participants had been preparing for the games. On January 31, 2025, the Ukrainian national team traveled to Canada for the final training camp and participation in the competition.

Recall

In July, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs announced the national team that will represent Ukraine at the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietySports
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
vancouverVancouver
canadaCanada
ukraineUkraine

