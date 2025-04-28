Tragedy in Vancouver: Death toll at festival rises to 11

The death toll from the tragedy at a festival in Vancouver, Canada, has risen to 11. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Vancouver Deputy Police Chief Steve Rai said dozens more were injured, some seriously. He also noted that the death toll could rise.

The person we have in custody has significant experience interacting with police and health workers due to mental health issues. - said Rai.

He expressed his belief that the attack was not a "terrorist act" but called the event "the darkest day in our city's history."

Recall

At a Filipino street festival in Vancouver, western Canada, a driver drove into a crowd. There were reports of many dead and injured. Soon, Canadian law enforcement officials noted that the possibility of terrorism in this case was excluded.

