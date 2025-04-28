Tragedy in Vancouver: Death toll at festival rises to 11

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 8784 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 32563 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 79969 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 76432 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 57577 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 119119 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 63747 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 51181 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50887 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 54338 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+4°
0m/s
46%
761 mm
Popular news

British intelligence explained why the Russian Federation will continue to recruit foreigners for the war

April 27, 12:44 PM • 8530 views

Explosion in Iranian port: death toll rises to 28, hundreds injured

April 27, 01:00 PM • 6194 views

NBU sold over $600 million in a week: details

April 27, 01:41 PM • 8814 views

69 combat engagements took place at the front during the day: Russians shelled Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions - General Staff

April 27, 03:04 PM • 5084 views

Zelenskyy: Russia is deceiving the US and the whole world

06:14 PM • 8498 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 119119 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 99520 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 128613 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 178965 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 338026 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 79969 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 37893 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 73707 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 64867 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 68663 views
Actual

Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

Tragedy in Vancouver: Death toll at festival rises to 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

In Vancouver, Canada, the death toll at a Filipino street festival has risen to 11. Dozens of people were injured, and the attack is not considered a terrorist act.

Tragedy in Vancouver: Death toll at festival rises to 11

The death toll from the tragedy at a festival in Vancouver, Canada, has risen to 11. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Vancouver Deputy Police Chief Steve Rai said dozens more were injured, some seriously. He also noted that the death toll could rise.

The person we have in custody has significant experience interacting with police and health workers due to mental health issues.

- said Rai.

He expressed his belief that the attack was not a "terrorist act" but called the event "the darkest day in our city's history."

Recall

At a Filipino street festival in Vancouver, western Canada, a driver drove into a crowd. There were reports of many dead and injured. Soon, Canadian law enforcement officials noted that the possibility of terrorism in this case was excluded.

In Vancouver, Canada, an SUV drove into a crowd at a street festival - there are dead and wounded27.04.25, 09:24 • 4658 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Vancouver
Canada
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,266.20
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,800.89