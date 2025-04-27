In Vancouver, Canada, an SUV drove into a crowd at a street festival - there are dead and wounded

In Vancouver, at a street festival where the Filipino community annually honors its national hero Lapu-Lapu, at about 20:00 (6 a.m. Kyiv time), an unknown person rammed a crowd of people in an SUV.

UNN reports with reference to Canadian Pres and Crown Intelligence.

Details

Several people died after a car crashed into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, western Canada. According to police, an unknown driver drove his car into a crowd. The accident occurred around 8 p.m. local time.

the driver "collided with a crowd at the intersection of East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Filipino community was celebrating Lapu-Lapu Day in South Vancouver." - Canadian Press quotes a police report.

In addition to the dead, there are also many injured.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said he was shocked by the incident. "Our thoughts are with all those affected and the Filipino community of Vancouver at this incredibly difficult time," Sim wrote on X.

