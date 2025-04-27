In Vancouver, Canada, an SUV drove into a crowd at a street festival - there are dead and wounded

$41.690.00
Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
05:03 AM • 5424 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 28871 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 47918 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 34330 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 87022 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 55049 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 46814 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50090 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53055 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41589 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Popular news

I have to tell the world the story of your people: Nirvana and Metallica music video director Samuel Bayer visited Ukraine

April 26, 10:07 PM • 5630 views

US Senator threatens Russia with new sanctions: "if it does not make a decision on a fair, lasting peace"

April 26, 10:29 PM • 8656 views

In Iran, the likely cause of the powerful explosion in the port has been named, the number of dead and injured has increased

April 26, 11:52 PM • 7972 views

The US accuses a Chinese company of helping Russia in the war against Ukraine, of cooperating with the Houthis - WSJ

01:03 AM • 9790 views

South Korea reported accidental shooting towards North Korea at the border

04:02 AM • 11572 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 87018 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 82907 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 112722 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 163607 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 324340 views
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 28865 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 29943 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 66592 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 58438 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 62465 views
In Vancouver, Canada, an SUV drove into a crowd at a street festival - there are dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

In Vancouver, Canada, a car drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu street festival. There are dead and wounded, the mayor has expressed condolences.

In Vancouver, Canada, an SUV drove into a crowd at a street festival - there are dead and wounded

In Vancouver, at a street festival where the Filipino community annually honors its national hero Lapu-Lapu, at about 20:00 (6 a.m. Kyiv time), an unknown person rammed a crowd of people in an SUV.

UNN reports with reference to Canadian Pres and Crown Intelligence.

Details

Several people died after a car crashed into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, western Canada. According to police, an unknown driver drove his car into a crowd. The accident occurred around 8 p.m. local time.

 the driver "collided with a crowd at the intersection of East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Filipino community was celebrating Lapu-Lapu Day in South Vancouver."

- Canadian Press quotes a police report.

In addition to the dead, there are also many injured.

A car runs into a crowd in Munich: no information on the ethnicity of the victims is available13.02.25, 16:35 • 146999 views

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said he was shocked by the incident. "Our thoughts are with all those affected and the Filipino community of Vancouver at this incredibly difficult time," Sim wrote on X.

In China, a car crashes into a crowd: at least 35 dead and 43 injured12.11.24, 14:52 • 16770 views

Let us recall

In the first three months of the year, 4,825 road accidents with fatalities and injuries were recorded in Ukraine. The most common cause of fatalities is speeding.

Teenager near Kyiv raced with police and caused a traffic accident21.04.25, 18:48 • 10980 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Vancouver
Canada
