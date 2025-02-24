ukenru
MHP joined the support of the Ukrainian national team at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada

MHP joined the support of the Ukrainian national team at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ukrainian team won 32 medals at the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada. MHP and the MHP-Hromadske Foundation joined the team's support as part of the veterans' reintegration program.

The Ukrainian national team has already returned from the Invictus Games 2025 in Canada, where its participants not only competed in various disciplines but also proved to the whole world that the Ukrainian nation is a nation of unconquered in spirit and body. This year, MHP joined the support, reports UNN.

Details

"The Invictus Games 2025 took place in Whistler and Vancouver, Canada. The Ukrainian national team was represented by the largest squad in its history - 35 veterans and military personnel.

"The Invictus Games 2025 were held in a "hybrid" format for the first time: participants competed in both summer and winter sports. In total, the sporting events included 11 sports: rowing on simulators, swimming, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and rugby, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, skeleton and wheelchair curling. "Ukraine finished the Invictus Games 2025 with 32 medals: 12 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze.

"We are pleased that this year MHP and the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation joined us in supporting our team as part of the MHP Next door veterans' reintegration program. Thank you for your support! And thank you to everyone who supports our soldiers. Together we can do much more!", - said the organizers of the event. 

The selection and preparation of the 2025 national team is being carried out by the Ministry of Veterans, together with the Stratcom Ukraine Strategic Communications Center, the PJ Initiatives Center, and the Games Invictus Ukraine NGO, as part of the National Strategy for Creating a Barrier-Free Space initiated by First Lady Olena Zelenska.

"MHP Next Door is a program of individualized support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans and their families. The program supports military personnel, veterans and their families during their service and after returning from the war: humanitarian aid to military units; medical examination, treatment and rehabilitation; legal and psychological support; social reintegration; professional adaptation and inclusive sports activities.

"MHP for Communities is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

ministerstvo-u-spravakh-veteraniv-ukrainaMinistry of Veterans Affairs
vancouverVancouver
canadaCanada
ukraineUkraine
olena-zelenskaOlena Zelenska

