Invictus Games 2025: Ukrainian athletes win 16 medals in one day

Participants of the Ukrainian national team at the Invictus Games 2025 in Vancouver won 16 awards during the day of competition, according to the results on the tournament website, UNN reports.

Details

On February 11, Ukrainians competed in 5 disciplines and won 6 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals:

Biathlon

Oleksandr Andrienko - bronze medal (IBI1 - Sit Ski)

Artur Milin - bronze medal (IBI2 - Standing Ski)

Ruslan Serhiichuk - gold medal (IBI3 - Visually Impaired)

Ivan Lavreniuk - silver medal (IBI3 - Visually Impaired)

Oleg Omelchuk - gold (IBI4 - Open)

Cross-country skiing

Viktor Dykyi - silver medal (INO1 - Sit Ski)

Vladimir Marchenko - gold medal (INO2 - Standing Ski)

Yaroslav Sharkyi - silver medal (INO2 - Standing Ski)

Valeriy Odaynyk - bronze medal (INO2 - Standing Ski)

Anatoliy Birko - gold (INO4 - Open)

Downhill skiing

Arsen Ryaboshapko - silver (IAS2 - Standing Ski)

Sergey Gordievich - gold (IAS1 - Sit Ski)

Oleksiy Horb - silver (IAS1 - Sit Ski),

Snowboarding

Oleksandr Androshchuk - gold (ISB1-2-3 - Standing)

Ihor Oliynyk - bronze medal (ISB1-2-3 - Standing)

Skeleton

Ilya Gaiduk - bronze medal (ISK3)