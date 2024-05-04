Indian nationals charged with murder of Sikh separatist leader in Canada

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93148 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109608 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152347 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156173 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252231 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174568 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165760 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148394 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226878 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40298 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74705 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42829 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35554 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68131 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252231 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226878 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212843 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238550 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225265 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93148 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68131 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74705 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113306 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114186 views
Actual
Indian nationals charged with murder of Sikh separatist leader in Canada

Indian nationals charged with murder of Sikh separatist leader in Canada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26777 views

Three Indian nationals were arrested and charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, causing a serious diplomatic conflict between the two countries.

Three Indian citizens have been arrested and charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, which has caused a major diplomatic conflict between the two countries. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

Last June, 45-year-old Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead by masked gunmen in a busy parking lot in a Vancouver suburb.

The diplomatic dispute escalated after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the Indian government may have been involved in the murder.

New Delhi strongly denies the allegations.

The three suspects - 22-year-old Karan Brar, 22-year-old Kamal Preet Singh and 28-year-old Karan Preet Singh - lived in Edmonton, Alberta, where they were arrested. They were charged with first-degree murder, according to court records, as well as conspiracy to commit murder.

According to police, all of them had been in Canada for three to five years.

The police added that the investigation is ongoing, including "links to the Indian government.

The investigators worked with their colleagues in India, but, according to them, the cooperation was "quite difficult and complicated.

Police said that other people may have been involved in the killing, and that more arrests may be made as charges are filed. Nijjar was a Sikh separatist leader who publicly advocated for Khalistan, the creation of an independent Sikh homeland in the Punjab region of India.

Addendum Addendum

In the 1970s, Sikhs launched a separatist uprising in India that killed thousands of people before it was crushed the following decade. Since then, the movement has been largely confined to countries with large Sikh populations.

India has previously described Nijjar as a terrorist who led a militant separatist group, a charge that his supporters say is unfounded. They say he has received threats in the past because of his activism.

He was shot dead in a town about 30 km (18 miles) east of Vancouver on June 18 last year.

People close to him say that before his death, Canadian intelligence services warned him that he was on a "hit list" and that his life was in danger.

Three months after his murder, Trudeau, speaking in the House of Commons, said that Canada was looking into "credible allegations that potentially link" India to the killing.

Indian officials have strongly denied these accusations, accusing Canada of providing sanctuary to "Khalistani terrorists and extremists.

The dispute between the two countries led New Delhi to ask Ottawa to reduce the number of its representatives in India.

19.09.23, 06:23 • 218941 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
ottawaOttawa
vancouverVancouver
new-delhiNew Delhi
indiaIndia
canadaCanada

Contact us about advertising